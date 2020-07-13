/
pet friendly apartments
258 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL
19 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
11 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
28 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
605 NE 28TH ST
605 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilton Manors townhouse just blocks from Wilton Drive! NEW in 2018! 2 bedrooms plus den/office/3rd bedroom. Sleek and Contemporary, TRI-Level town homes with 9' ceilings.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2607 NE 8th Ave
2607 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 Condo located steps from the Wilton Drive Entertainment District, yet on a quite street. Walking distance to Starbucks, Publix and all the Drive has to offer. On site laundry, community pool with well maintained common areas.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
222 NE 21st St
222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1574 sqft
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
602 NE 27th St
602 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1620 sqft
Large 1/1 with office, private fenced backyard. Back side of the duplex. Just 2 blocks from all the dining, entertainment, shopping, and excitement of Wilton DR! Good sized laundry room with washer and dryer. Open living room/kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
1225 NE 24th St
1225 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! - Property Id: 294562 Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! Intimate cafes, chic boutiques, art galleries around every corner, a weekly outdoor green market, a monthly art walk, and an annual street festival
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, FURNISHED Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance. SEASONAL- $3400 mo. / ANNUAL - $2700 mo.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
1549 NE 26th Dr
1549 Northeast 26th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
650 sqft
a large 1/1 650 sf fully upgraded , stainless steel appliances , minutes away from markets and night life of Wilton manors, bike ride to the beach, pets welcome.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
1309 NE 23rd Street
1309 Northeast 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2633 NE 6th Ave
2633 Northeast 6th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2/1 available immediately. $1550/mo for 6 month lease, or $2000/mo for 12 month lease. Unit comes fully furnished and all utilities included. Washer/dryer hook-up in the unit and private yard.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
209 NW 23rd St
209 Northwest 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
602 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER WILTON MANORS LOCATION 1/1 APT IN A TRIPLEX JUST OFF ANDREWS AVE ON QUIET STREET. AN OPEN FLOORPLAN W/VAULTED CEILINGS AT EAST END OF BLD. HAS ITS OWN BACK PATIO & DRIVEWAY W/CAR CANOPY. TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT & UPDATED KITCHEN & BATH.
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2217 NE 14th Ave
2217 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
2475 sqft
Great Wilton Manors location with a community pool. One block to Colohatchee dog park and also near storks bakery. This corner unit is fully furnished. Coin laundry on premises.
37 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
1 Unit Available
Middle River Terrace
644 NE 16th St
644 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished and available for the off-season.
1 Unit Available
Middle River Terrace
1424 Holly Heights Dr
1424 Holly Heights Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
769 sqft
Top Floor corner unit with view of tropical garden around a beautiful pool ,located between victoria park and wilton manors ,The Unit has beautiful tile , kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances , impact window , Brand new central air ,
1 Unit Available
Middle River Terrace
833 NE 18th Ct
833 Northeast 18th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WATERFRONT CONDO IN THE HEART OF WILTON MANORS! PRIVATE PATIO WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE MIDDLE RIVER. NEW KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. UPDATED BATHROOM. SPANISH TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
1 Unit Available
Middle River Terrace
640 NE 16th St
640 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Short term leases only. Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished.
1 Unit Available
South Middle River
1791 NE 4th Ave
1791 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
WATERFRONT RENTAL! This Desirable Waterfront Townhouse with garage on the Middle River, in a gated, pet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
Lake Ridge
1645 NE 12th St
1645 Northeast 12th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
675 sqft
Fantastic apartment located in one of the best parts of Fort Lauderdale!!! WATER AND ELECTRICITY ARE INCLUDE IN THE RENT.
1 Unit Available
South Middle River
1750 NW 3RD TERR
1750 Northwest 3rd Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
976 sqft
Balcony directly over the waterway. Freshly painted. Professionally cleaned and ready to move. Great gated complex located on the South Fork of the Middle River across from Wilton Manors. Lots of amenities including a heated pool and gym room.
