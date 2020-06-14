/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:53 PM
260 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1225 NE 24th St
1225 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,655
Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! - Property Id: 294562 Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! Intimate cafes, chic boutiques, art galleries around every corner, a weekly outdoor green market, a monthly art walk, and an annual street festival
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1549 NE 26th Dr
1549 Northeast 26th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
650 sqft
a large 1/1 650 sf fully upgraded , stainless steel appliances , minutes away from markets and night life of Wilton manors, bike ride to the beach, pets welcome.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 29th Drive
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1001 NE 22nd Dr
1001 Northeast 22nd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 NE 22nd Dr in Wilton Manors. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
12 NE 19th Ct
12 Northeast 19th Court, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
750 sqft
REMODELED 1/1 WITH NEW FLOORS, BASEBOARD, LIGHTING, A/C, TANKLESS WATER HEATER IN THIS EXCELLENT WILTON MANORS LOCATION. THIS FIRST FLOOR UNIT HAS A CLEAN CRISP LOOK AND GENEROUS SIZED LIVING AND BEDROOM SPACES.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
136 NE 19th Ct
136 Northeast 19th Court, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
RENOVATED 1/1 WITH SCREENED PATIO AND COURT YARD VIEW AT MANOR GROVE VILLAGE 2. SUNNY SCREENED PATIO. NEW CONTEMPORARY WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW BATH WITH LARGE VANITY THAT HAS TONS OF STORAGE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
704 NE 23rd Dr
704 Northeast 23rd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
650 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment available in desirable Wilton Manors, right off Wilton Drive! Unit is vacant and being upgraded. Available for 6/15 move in. App fee $75/adult.
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
704 ne 23rd ave
704 NE 23rd Dr, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
This 1/1 apartment in beautiful and desirable Wilton Manors in a small 4-plex. Unit is currently tenant occupied and will be vacant 8/31/2019. Upgrades will be made prior to move in. Showings can be scheduled with at least 24 hours notice.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Poinsettia Heights
24 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,924
781 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Andrews Gardens
1 Unit Available
95 NE 41st unit# I-129
95 NE 41st St, Oakland Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
- (RLNE5851398)
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Poinsettia Heights
1 Unit Available
2016 NE 17th Ct
2016 Northeast 17th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Light and bright updated end unit Ideally located just west of US-1 between Oakland Park Blvd and Sunrise Blvd. Tile floor throughout, lots of storage including a walk in closet. New bathroom. Laundry on site.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lake Ridge
1 Unit Available
1128 NE 17TH TER
1128 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
ELECTRIC WATER AND INTERNET INCLUDED!! You’ll love this beautiful, fully furnished, 1-bedroom apt in the heart of Ft.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lake Ridge
1 Unit Available
1503 NE 12TH ST
1503 NE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INLCUDED WITH THIS PRICE!..You’ll love this beautifully furnished 1-bedroom 1 bathroom apt in the heart of Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
1008 NE 18th St
1008 Northeast 18th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
741 sqft
Very nice unit. 1 bedroom. Spacious. Tiled floors throughout. Washer and dryer in unit. Walk to Wilton Manors. Parking just outside your door. Shade trees. very nice location. Close to the beach and downtown. Quiet neighborhood. Non smokers only.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1509 NE 3rd Ave
1509 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,007
900 sqft
Entire Home updated and large with 1 bedroom, 1 bath. This Private home is ALL yours with a master bedroom, living, dining room, and a full kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances. Rent DAILY, WEEKLY, or MONTHLY.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
834 NE 18th Ct
834 Northeast 18th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
Former Air BnB, tastefully decorated and fully furnished*all utilities & internet included*short or long-term lease possible*corner private unit just steps to Wilton Manors, the beaches, downtown Fort Lauderdale and more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
701 NW 19th St
701 Northwest 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
682 sqft
Beautiful well maintained, pet-friendly complex, elevators & secure lobby. Great Location First floor unit with a screened in patio Wide bright hallways, w/ front load laundry & trash chutes on each floor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM. FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.HAVE THE FEELING OF BEING IN A SPA VACATION IN THIS SANCTUARY HOUSE WITH 0.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1800 N Andrews Ave
1800 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
820 sqft
SPACIOUS! TOTALLY RENOVATED! 1/1/.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lake Ridge
1 Unit Available
1133-1137 NE 17th Avenue
1133 NE 17th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Don't miss this opportunity! Best rentals on the market right now! Term of Lease: 2-6 months, which ever works best for your client.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lake Ridge
1 Unit Available
1120 N Victoria Park Road
1120 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Very spacious one bedroom/one bathroom on quiet street in Lake Ridge. Asking first, last and security to move in. Pets allowed with a non-refundable $250 pet fee- nonaggressive breeds only.
