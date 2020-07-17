All apartments in Weston
4104 Sapphire Terrace

Location

4104 Sapphire Terrace, Weston, FL 33331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2196 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
internet access
4/2.5/2 SFH on the huge lake, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom is on the first floor. All A rated Schools, Small pets welcome , According shutters, 3 bedrooms have wide lake view. move in ready and no need HOA approval, Man gated, community pool, a lot of amenities, gym, swimming pool, play ground. HOA including cable TV, internet, Landscaping. Looking for long term tenants.Solar power save electric for this house! Free Internet and cable, free landscaping as well. Come to see it now. Move in Ready now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Sapphire Terrace have any available units?
4104 Sapphire Terrace has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4104 Sapphire Terrace have?
Some of 4104 Sapphire Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Sapphire Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Sapphire Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Sapphire Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4104 Sapphire Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4104 Sapphire Terrace offer parking?
No, 4104 Sapphire Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4104 Sapphire Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 Sapphire Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Sapphire Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4104 Sapphire Terrace has a pool.
Does 4104 Sapphire Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4104 Sapphire Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Sapphire Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Sapphire Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4104 Sapphire Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4104 Sapphire Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
