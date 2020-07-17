4104 Sapphire Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool internet access

4/2.5/2 SFH on the huge lake, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, master bedroom is on the first floor. All A rated Schools, Small pets welcome , According shutters, 3 bedrooms have wide lake view. move in ready and no need HOA approval, Man gated, community pool, a lot of amenities, gym, swimming pool, play ground. HOA including cable TV, internet, Landscaping. Looking for long term tenants.Solar power save electric for this house! Free Internet and cable, free landscaping as well. Come to see it now. Move in Ready now.