32 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL with move-in specials
Greetings, future Sunshine State renters! A little birdie on the boardwalk told us you’re in the market for the apartment of your dreams in West Palm Beach. Good call! Situated alongside Miami and Fort Lauderdale in perpetually sunny South Florida, West Palm is a popular living locale. It offers tons of breathtaking views, shopping and dining venues, and (most importantly!) affordable rental options. But before you pack your SPF 3000 and your snorkeling gear and seek out your dream dwellings,...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to West Palm Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
West Palm Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.