32 Apartments for rent in West Palm Beach, FL with move-in specials

City Guide for West Palm Beach, FL

Greetings, future Sunshine State renters! A little birdie on the boardwalk told us you’re in the market for the apartment of your dreams in West Palm Beach. Good call! Situated alongside Miami and Fort Lauderdale in perpetually sunny South Florida, West Palm is a popular living locale. It offers tons of breathtaking views, shopping and dining venues, and (most importantly!) affordable rental options. But before you pack your SPF 3000 and your snorkeling gear and seek out your dream dwellings,...