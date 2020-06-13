/
/
palm beach shores
Last updated June 13 2020
285 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Shores, FL📍
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
331 Cascade Lane
331 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1180 sqft
A lovely old Florida home updated and squeaky clean . Lots of entertaining areas with a quick walk to the beach, this home is ready to shine.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
100 Cascade Lane
100 Cascade Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
Studio
$1,175
4818 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
furnished studio apartment in an 11 unit apartment building located in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores on the southern most tip of Singer Island across the street from the beach. Close to the inlet, marina, shopping and restaurants.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
107 Inlet Way
107 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom condo across the street from the Beach and the Inlet in prestigious Palm Beach Shores. Enjoy the season in this lovely unit. Walking distance to the Beach, the Inlet, walking paths, a large marina and several restaurants.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
107 Claremont Lane
107 Claremont Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
2/2 updated condo directly across from the beach and a few blocks to the inlet. Lots of living space inside and out. First floor condo offers 2 master suites. Washer/dryer in the unit.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
231 Bamboo Road
231 Bamboo Road, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Spacious 2/2 remodeled condo located in the heart of PB Shores beach community. First or second floor condos available. Enjoy easy and tranquil living in updated condo with new bathrooms, kitchen cabinets and appliances and tile floors throughout.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
212 Linda Lane
212 Linda Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2051 sqft
Custom designed pool home w/10 ft ceilings+ 8 ft doors. High end finishings inside & out. 2,000+ LSF w/poolside lanai + 2 car garage. 3 BR's with good bedding & furnishings PLUS a den/office + 2.5 BA's. Italian sand colored porcelain tiles.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
120 Tacoma Lane
120 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1793 sqft
JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH! Enjoy Paradise with all of the comforts of home, including private pool.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
336 Tacoma Lane
336 Tacoma Lane, Palm Beach Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2174 sqft
Great 4 bedroom 3 bath Pool home located on the southern most point of Singer Island in the quaint neighborhood of Palm Beach Shores, Best Little Town in Florida. Plenty of Parking, Separate Laundry room.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
155 S Ocean Avenue
155 Ocean Ave, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2446 sqft
LUXURY PENTHOUSE IN BOUTIQUE OCEANFRONT CONDO SETTING ~ ENJOY CASUAL ELEGANCE & EXQUISITE STYLE. Only the Penthouse units have the rotunda ceilings rising from 10' to 14' feet. Expansive floor plan includes 2,577 TSF plus 3 BR 2.5 BA.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
120 Inlet Way
120 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 Inlet Way in Palm Beach Shores. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
3000 N Ocean Dr.
3000 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1750 sqft
The Tiara on Singer Island is a Spectacular luxury building with all amenities. Directly on the ocean rental with immediate beach access. Longer term lease accepted. Best rated condominium on Singer Island.
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
1 Unit Available
2650 Lake Shore Dr
2650 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 17th floor residence is decorated with quality furnishings, artwork and appointments to create an incredible Beach Lifestyle experience. The expansive balcony has marble floors and total privacy from all neighbors.
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1250 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1143 sqft
Ground floor, fully tiled, all new furniture, lg tv's in living and master, king size bed in master twins in guest room- lovely porch - impact windows and doors- one block to the beach, the pool is across the street- 4 month MINIMUM 4 months $3200.
1 Unit Available
210 Onondaga Avenue
210 Onondaga Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2424 sqft
Available for annual or seasonal rental,Fresh, bright, clean and in very good condition- Bermuda style, open floor plan, 4 bedroom house with an over-sized pool, renovated kitchen and a 2 car garage. Quiet street.
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
1141 Blue Heron Boulevard
1141 East Blue Heron Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
560 sqft
1 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment on Singer Island for rent. Few steps walking distance to the beach, Ocean mall, Public Supermarket, PNC bank and Bank Of America ATM, park and many other beach activities.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1264 Surf Road
1264 Surf Road, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
This is a beautiful, completely renovated and fully furnished apartment located in a small building across the street from the ocean. Everything is brand new. The impact glass throughout the apartment makes it very quiet inside.
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Palm Beach Shores rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Palm Beach Shores area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Nova Southeastern University, and Sheridan Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Beach Shores from include Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Plantation, and Coral Springs.
