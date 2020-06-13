109 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL📍
With 164,603 residents counted with the 2010 census, Port St. Lucie comes in as the 9th largest city in Florida. Temperatures are rarely below the mid 50s in the winter and summers are warm and balmy in the mid to high 90s. The city offers something for everyone. With the cost of living being around 9% lower than the U.S. average, the city is a great place to live and not break the bank--thank goodness!
The lower than average cost of living in Port Lucie means you will not have to stretch your budget and stress yourself to find a great place to live. Because of the population increase in the area and the high demand for apartments, you will have to step up your game to find a great place. If you follow these great tips, you will be singing home sweet home before you know it.
Most folks want a pad where they can relax and make it their own. Depending on the neighborhood that you want to rent in, prices can vary. You can find an apartment that is a few years old and save a good bit of money. Or you can spend a little more, for better amenities. You will probably want to avoid looking for a place to live in late summer, but there are great specials year-round if you have the patience and time to devote to scoping them out.
The rental market can be fierce in South Florida, especially in great cities like Port St. Lucie. Taking the time to prepare and be organized can save you tears and frustration. You also don't want to settle for an apartment and get stuck with a lease that you want to get out of, but cant.
OK, so you've found the place that your really want. Making a good impression on a potential landlord can make a big difference in obtaining your dream digs. Put on your best duds, make sure that you are neat and have everything ready for your meeting or interview with the property owner or manager. If it comes down to choosing a slob over someone neat and presentable, you know who is going to win -- the neat person. We didn't really have to tell you that, did we? We also recommend that you keep your documents tidy in a folder. That way you will not have to waste time looking for paperwork. The paperwork that you should have on hand should be copies of your photo ID, recent pay documentation, and previous rental history and references.
OK, so here's a breakdown of the neighborhoods in Port St. Lucie:
PGA: If you love sports and golf is your game, the PGA area is the place to be. If you love green living (green, get it!) prepare to pay the putting fees.
St. Lucie West: The west side has great options for restaurants and shopping. There is also a nice mix of new construction along with older buildings. The prices can range from affordable to pricey, but most are at a happy medium. Generally, the west side will not crush your piggy bank!
Sandpiper Bay: As one of the larger neighborhoods in the city, Sandpiper Bay makes up about one fifth of the population of Port St. Lucie. This neighborhood is close to the Mets spring training, so there is always something going on. The best thing about Sandpiper Bay is that the rental prices are great so you can rest easy after paying rent.
Port St. Lucie is ranked as the 100th greenest city in the country. Public transportation is readily available but most people choose to drive personal vehicles or bicycle front point A to B. Of course, anyone that has ever lived in South Florida knows that the quickest way to get where you need to be is go to the beach and think about it first. When you are done thinking, then get on the interstate and avoid those annoying toll roads. Regardless of whether you drive, ride or walk, there are plenty of options in the city that will get you where you need to be on time.
Port St. Lucie is one giant opportunity, all year long, to do anything outdoors. There are beaches, lakes, rivers and green spaces all around the city. Residents can enjoy golf, watching the spring training for the MLB or just soaking up some rays. If recreational shopping is more your speed, the miles of malls are endless as well.
You cant beat the cost of living and year-round great weather of Port St Lucie. It has often been said that sunshine is a great pill and happiness and sunshine go hand in hand. So, grab the bathing suit, and head to the beach! Happy times and a wonderful place to call home are waiting in Port St. Lucie. Happy apartment hunting!
June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Port St. Lucie rents declined significantly over the past month
Port St. Lucie rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,357 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Florida
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
- Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie
As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.
- Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Port St. Lucie.
- While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.