109 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL

Finding an Apartment

The lower than average cost of living in Port Lucie means you will not have to stretch your budget and stress yourself to find a great place to live. Because of the population increase in the area and the high demand for apartments, you will have to step up your game to find a great place. If you follow these great tips, you will be singing home sweet home before you know it.

Most folks want a pad where they can relax and make it their own. Depending on the neighborhood that you want to rent in, prices can vary. You can find an apartment that is a few years old and save a good bit of money. Or you can spend a little more, for better amenities. You will probably want to avoid looking for a place to live in late summer, but there are great specials year-round if you have the patience and time to devote to scoping them out.

The rental market can be fierce in South Florida, especially in great cities like Port St. Lucie. Taking the time to prepare and be organized can save you tears and frustration. You also don't want to settle for an apartment and get stuck with a lease that you want to get out of, but cant.

OK, so you've found the place that your really want. Making a good impression on a potential landlord can make a big difference in obtaining your dream digs. Put on your best duds, make sure that you are neat and have everything ready for your meeting or interview with the property owner or manager. If it comes down to choosing a slob over someone neat and presentable, you know who is going to win -- the neat person. We didn't really have to tell you that, did we? We also recommend that you keep your documents tidy in a folder. That way you will not have to waste time looking for paperwork. The paperwork that you should have on hand should be copies of your photo ID, recent pay documentation, and previous rental history and references.