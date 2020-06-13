Apartment List
/
FL
/
port st lucie
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:20 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Port St. Lucie, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Bedford Park
28 Units Available
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1225 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings and expansive closets. Amenities include a gym, a game room and a tennis court. In Port St. Lucie, moments from Tradition Village Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
5 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$723
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Tradition Center for Innovation
24 Units Available
Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
Studio
$1,270
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1143 sqft
Resort-style living for the real world is what you'll find at Springs at Tradition apartment community in Port St. Lucie, FL.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Tradition Center for Innovation
275 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1274 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832581)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seasons at Tradition
1 Unit Available
11176 SW Birch Tree tree
11176 Southwest Birch Tree Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1572 sqft
Hot Property - (RLNE5827299)

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2145 NW Padova St
2145 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1920 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single family home - Property Id: 282959 community of Vizcaya Falls in the Torino area. Tiles floors throughout living and wet area. Carpeted bedrooms. Security system, cable, internet comes with the home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
716 SW Lake Charles Circle
716 Southwest Lake Charles Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2516 sqft
You Will Love This Beautiful 3/3/2 Lake Front Home In A Gated Community! Over 2500 square ft of indoor living space and a huge covered and screened patio to enjoy with a lake view. Large master bedroom with updated master bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
386 Southwest Homeland Road
386 Southwest Homeland Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1576 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2438 Southwest Calgan Street
2438 Southwest Calgan Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1384 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1434 Southwest Broadview Street
1434 Southwest Broadview Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1775 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1875 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace
873 Southwest Saltonstall Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1597 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
825 SW Nichols Terrace
825 Southwest Nichols Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
407 SW Souris Ave
407 SW Souris Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4150 Southwest Darwin Boulevard
4150 Southwest Darwin Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
332 Northwest La Playa Street
332 Northwest La Playa Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1928 SW Monterrey Lane
1928 Southwest Monterrey Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1833 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Median Rent in Port St. Lucie

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Port St. Lucie is $1,357, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,689.
Studio
$1,308
1 Bed
$1,357
2 Beds
$1,689
3+ Beds
$2,358
City GuidePort St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie, Florida

With 164,603 residents counted with the 2010 census, Port St. Lucie comes in as the 9th largest city in Florida. Temperatures are rarely below the mid 50s in the winter and summers are warm and balmy in the mid to high 90s. The city offers something for everyone. With the cost of living being around 9% lower than the U.S. average, the city is a great place to live and not break the bank--thank goodness!

Finding an Apartment

The lower than average cost of living in Port Lucie means you will not have to stretch your budget and stress yourself to find a great place to live. Because of the population increase in the area and the high demand for apartments, you will have to step up your game to find a great place. If you follow these great tips, you will be singing home sweet home before you know it.

Most folks want a pad where they can relax and make it their own. Depending on the neighborhood that you want to rent in, prices can vary. You can find an apartment that is a few years old and save a good bit of money. Or you can spend a little more, for better amenities. You will probably want to avoid looking for a place to live in late summer, but there are great specials year-round if you have the patience and time to devote to scoping them out.

The rental market can be fierce in South Florida, especially in great cities like Port St. Lucie. Taking the time to prepare and be organized can save you tears and frustration. You also don't want to settle for an apartment and get stuck with a lease that you want to get out of, but cant.

OK, so you've found the place that your really want. Making a good impression on a potential landlord can make a big difference in obtaining your dream digs. Put on your best duds, make sure that you are neat and have everything ready for your meeting or interview with the property owner or manager. If it comes down to choosing a slob over someone neat and presentable, you know who is going to win -- the neat person. We didn't really have to tell you that, did we? We also recommend that you keep your documents tidy in a folder. That way you will not have to waste time looking for paperwork. The paperwork that you should have on hand should be copies of your photo ID, recent pay documentation, and previous rental history and references.

The Neighborhoods

OK, so here's a breakdown of the neighborhoods in Port St. Lucie:

PGA: If you love sports and golf is your game, the PGA area is the place to be. If you love green living (green, get it!) prepare to pay the putting fees.

St. Lucie West: The west side has great options for restaurants and shopping. There is also a nice mix of new construction along with older buildings. The prices can range from affordable to pricey, but most are at a happy medium. Generally, the west side will not crush your piggy bank!

Sandpiper Bay: As one of the larger neighborhoods in the city, Sandpiper Bay makes up about one fifth of the population of Port St. Lucie. This neighborhood is close to the Mets spring training, so there is always something going on. The best thing about Sandpiper Bay is that the rental prices are great so you can rest easy after paying rent.

Life in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie is ranked as the 100th greenest city in the country. Public transportation is readily available but most people choose to drive personal vehicles or bicycle front point A to B. Of course, anyone that has ever lived in South Florida knows that the quickest way to get where you need to be is go to the beach and think about it first. When you are done thinking, then get on the interstate and avoid those annoying toll roads. Regardless of whether you drive, ride or walk, there are plenty of options in the city that will get you where you need to be on time.

Port St. Lucie is one giant opportunity, all year long, to do anything outdoors. There are beaches, lakes, rivers and green spaces all around the city. Residents can enjoy golf, watching the spring training for the MLB or just soaking up some rays. If recreational shopping is more your speed, the miles of malls are endless as well.

You cant beat the cost of living and year-round great weather of Port St Lucie. It has often been said that sunshine is a great pill and happiness and sunshine go hand in hand. So, grab the bathing suit, and head to the beach! Happy times and a wonderful place to call home are waiting in Port St. Lucie. Happy apartment hunting!

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Port St. Lucie Rent Report. Port St. Lucie rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Port St. Lucie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Port St. Lucie rents declined significantly over the past month

Port St. Lucie rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Port St. Lucie stand at $1,357 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,689 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Port St. Lucie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Florida

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Port St. Lucie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Florida, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Pembroke Pines is the most expensive of all Florida's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,406; of the 10 largest cities in Florida that we have data for, Orlando and Pembroke Pines, where two-bedrooms go for $1,276 and $2,406, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.4%).
    • Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 1.1%, and 0.9%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Port St. Lucie

    As rents have increased moderately in Port St. Lucie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Port St. Lucie is less affordable for renters.

    • Port St. Lucie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,689 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.7% increase in Port St. Lucie.
    • While Port St. Lucie's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Port St. Lucie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Port St. Lucie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Port St. Lucie?
    In Port St. Lucie, the median rent is $1,308 for a studio, $1,357 for a 1-bedroom, $1,689 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,358 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port St. Lucie, check out our monthly Port St. Lucie Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Port St. Lucie?
    Some of the colleges located in the Port St. Lucie area include Florida Institute of Technology, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Port St. Lucie?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port St. Lucie from include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Melbourne, Delray Beach, and Palm Bay.

    Similar Pages

    Port St. Lucie 1 BedroomsPort St. Lucie 2 Bedrooms
    Port St. Lucie Apartments with BalconyPort St. Lucie Apartments with Pool
    Port St. Lucie Pet Friendly Places