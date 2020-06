430 Amador Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY!!! 2 LARGE BEDROOMS+ BONUS DEN/OFFICE ON THE 1ST FLOOR. 2 AND 1/2 BATHROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE. TOWNHOUSE IS UPGRADED WITH CERAMIC AND LAMINATE FLOORING. SECOND FLOOR FEATURES LARGE LIVING/ DINING ROOM AND OPEN KITCHEN WITH MANY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND 1/2 BATHROOM. CITYSIDE IS A RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH AMAZING POOL, STATE OF THE ART GYM, WALKING TRAILS. AMENITIES ALSO INCLUDE MOVIE THEATER, UPSCALE CLUBHOUSE, PATIO GRILL. LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM BEAUTIFUL BEACHES, PALM BEACH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH, KRAVIS CENTER, CLEMATIS STREET AND WORTH AVENUE OF PALM BEACH WITH WORLD CLASS SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.