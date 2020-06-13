183 Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL

Moving to Jensen Beach

Florida Law

If you're moving to Jensen Beach from out of state, it a may sound like a pain but Florida requires anyone employed in the state to establish residency (we're assuming you're able to afford a new apartment because you have a job, right?). To do this you have to obtain what's called a "Declaration of Domicile" from the circuit court clerk's office and have it notarized. After establishing residency you have 10 days to obtain your Florida license plates and tags. You're also required to get your Florida driver's license within 30 days of moving to Jensen Beach, or anywhere in-state for that matter. For more information call the Jensen Beach DMV office at 772-288-5595.

Tips for Renting

You pretty much have your pick of the litter in Jensen Beach when it comes to rental options, at least as far as style goes! The town is stocked with single-family homes, but there are also apartment communities everywhere, as well as old-school duplexes for rent, smaller apartment buildings of city apartments and serviced apartments, the occasional studio apartment, and quaint-but-cute Florida-style matchbox bungalows. Drive across the Intercoastal Waterway to the beach and you'll find condominium communities galore. Of course, these tend to be on the pricey side, but what do you expect for beachfront property?

Transportation

Like all of South Florida, Jensen Beach is spread out. Like, really spread out. Walking around town is not really an option, especially when you combine distance with the nearly year-round 90 degree-plus temperatures. Trust us when we say you will sweat through your shirt after walking outside for less than one minute. Martin County does provide bus service in Jensen Beach but routes and stops are few and far between. You'll need your own transportation to live in Jensen Beach, fo' sho!