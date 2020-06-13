Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1642 NE South Street
1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825 Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1915 NE Collins Circle
1915 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
903 sqft
Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2176 NE Rustic Place
2176 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Super Condition for this 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Jensen Beach! Freshly Painted, Tile & Vinyl Throughout + The Large Enclosed Florida Room makes a Great Family/Office/Flex/Bonus Room!! Large Utility Room offers a Full Size Washer & Dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300-3 LAKE AVENUE
300-3 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1413 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300-1 LAKE AVENUE
300-1 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2235 NE Rustic Place
2235 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Charming duplex available for annual lease in Fishermans Haven. Tiled throughout with large bonus room off of the family room. Close to beaches, shopping, markets, and downtown Jensen Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2874 NE Rosetree Drive
2874 Northeast Rosetree Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1854 sqft
3/2/2 Pool home. 2021 season available March and April @ $3500 per month.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3544 NE Sandra Drive
3544 Northeast Sandra Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1132 sqft
Welcome to this 3 Bed Room/ 2 Bath CBS Home, with a large private fenced in yard, completely renovated and located within walking distance to down town Jensen and the Indian river. This home can be rented unfurnished at $1950.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4613 NW Red Maple Drive
4613 Northwest Red Maple Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1899 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in the Jensen Beach Country Club! This 3BR/2BA/2CA home features great location with lush landscaping, tile and carpet flooring, kitchen with nook, great room, formal dining area, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and large

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2121 NE Park street Park Street NE
2121 Park Street, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
275 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted ceilings, walls, trim, and doors. New exterior doors. New air conditioning units. Tile floors throughout. Nicely tiled bathrooms. Completely new kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
860 NW 10th Ter 1
860 Northwest 10th Terrace, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Large 1 bedroom in North River Shores - Property Id: 295401 Location! Location!, Location! Large 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk in master closet, etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3150 sqft
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.

Median Rent in Jensen Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jensen Beach is $973, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,211.
Studio
$938
1 Bed
$973
2 Beds
$1,211
3+ Beds
$1,691
City GuideJensen Beach
Jensen Beach was named 2008's "Top Spot for Beach Volleyball" by "Prime Time" Magazine, but there's much more to this city than spiking balls and refreshing dips in the ocean. Jensen Beach's 15,000-or-so year-round residents are known for wanting to keep their quaint oceanside paradise a secret. After moving here, you'll see why!

Jensen Beach is an unincorporated community in Martin County, meaning it has no official municipal government. The town is nestled along Florida's Treasure Coast, aptly named because in the 1600s a bunch of pirates plowed their ships into the coral reefs found just offshore, sinking their booty but raising legends that attract treasure hunters to this day!

Moving to Jensen Beach

Florida Law

If you're moving to Jensen Beach from out of state, it a may sound like a pain but Florida requires anyone employed in the state to establish residency (we're assuming you're able to afford a new apartment because you have a job, right?). To do this you have to obtain what's called a "Declaration of Domicile" from the circuit court clerk's office and have it notarized. After establishing residency you have 10 days to obtain your Florida license plates and tags. You're also required to get your Florida driver's license within 30 days of moving to Jensen Beach, or anywhere in-state for that matter. For more information call the Jensen Beach DMV office at 772-288-5595.

Tips for Renting

You pretty much have your pick of the litter in Jensen Beach when it comes to rental options, at least as far as style goes! The town is stocked with single-family homes, but there are also apartment communities everywhere, as well as old-school duplexes for rent, smaller apartment buildings of city apartments and serviced apartments, the occasional studio apartment, and quaint-but-cute Florida-style matchbox bungalows. Drive across the Intercoastal Waterway to the beach and you'll find condominium communities galore. Of course, these tend to be on the pricey side, but what do you expect for beachfront property?

Transportation

Like all of South Florida, Jensen Beach is spread out. Like, really spread out. Walking around town is not really an option, especially when you combine distance with the nearly year-round 90 degree-plus temperatures. Trust us when we say you will sweat through your shirt after walking outside for less than one minute. Martin County does provide bus service in Jensen Beach but routes and stops are few and far between. You'll need your own transportation to live in Jensen Beach, fo' sho!

Neighborhoods

Jensen Beach, which sits on the banks of the St. Lucie River, is made up of four distinct communities, each with its own look and demographics. Read on for more information about Jensen Beach's neighborhoods!

Sewell's Point: Sewell's Point is actually an incorporated town of about 2,500 residents on the south side of Jensen Beach. It sits on a peninsula that's bordered by Hooker Cove to the west and the Intercoastal Waterway, also known as the Indian River, to the east.

Rio: This area was an official town in the late 1800s, at which time it was called Rio San Lucie. Rio (pronounced RYE-oh by the locals) resides on the St. Lucie River west of Sewell's Point. This waterfront area is known for its distinct architecture and its many individually-owned shops and businesses.

Hutchinson Island: This is the beachiest of the four neighborhoods. Hutchinson Island is what's known as a barrier island, so-called because it blocks the mainland from the ocean. It's a thin strip of land that runs along the Atlantic Ocean, punctuated by Jensen Beach Park at the foot of the Causeway Bridge.

Ocean Breeze Park: Known locally as Ocean Breeze, this part of town sits on the Intercoastal Waterway. Originally, Ocean Breeze was just a mobile home park but now the area includes Ocean Breeze Plaza, a shopping center anchored by a Publix (grocery store) and an undeveloped high sugar-sand dune, which is the tallest natural point in Jensen Beach.

Living in Jensen Beach

Jensen Beach is the site of the annual Pineapple Festival, which celebrates the community's legacy as the one-time pineapple capital of the world -- farmers used to ship more than one million boxes of the spiny fruit each summer in the late 1800s (take that, Hawaii!). Scuba diving, surfing, boating, fishing, water skiing, paddle boarding and, yes, beach volleyball are a just few of the pastimes pursued by Jensen Beach locals and tourists alike.

Idyllic and low-key, Jensen Beach is anything but boring. Gourmands love the city's selection of restaurants, which covers pretty much every imaginable type of cuisine. Maple Street is perfect for a romantic dinner, while Alberto's is frequented by diners seeking a delicious slice.

After dinner, venture out to partake of some of Jensen Beach's recreational options. The Jensen Beach Bowl offers -- wait for it -- laser bowling, which isn't for the faint of heart. The Regal Cinema offers the latest flicks (and air conditioning), and the Treasure Coast Square Mall provides hours of AmEx-fueled entertainment. Whatever you're seeking, you'll find it in Jensen Beach!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Jensen Beach?
In Jensen Beach, the median rent is $938 for a studio, $973 for a 1-bedroom, $1,211 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,691 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jensen Beach, check out our monthly Jensen Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Jensen Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Jensen Beach area include Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Jensen Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jensen Beach from include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, and Palm Beach Gardens.

