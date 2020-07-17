All apartments in West Palm Beach
225 Charter Way

225 Charter Way · (860) 719-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 Charter Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Price and availability

5 Charter Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Nicely renovated 2/2 .5 townhouse in sought after area.Minutes of the new outlet mall, beaches and City Place.Great community !!!! Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Summit Realty & Mgmt Services, LLC [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580712 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Charter Way have any available units?
225 Charter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 225 Charter Way currently offering any rent specials?
225 Charter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Charter Way pet-friendly?
No, 225 Charter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 225 Charter Way offer parking?
No, 225 Charter Way does not offer parking.
Does 225 Charter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Charter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Charter Way have a pool?
No, 225 Charter Way does not have a pool.
Does 225 Charter Way have accessible units?
No, 225 Charter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Charter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Charter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Charter Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Charter Way does not have units with air conditioning.
