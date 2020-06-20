222 Lakeview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage valet service

Spectacular penthouse rental featuring direct ocean, Intracoastal, and island of Palm Beach views. Offering over 3,000+/- total square feet with 3 bedrooms, and 3 and half baths. Enjoy spacious rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the ocean beyond. The top-of-the-line kitchen opens out to a balcony overlooking the water. A private 2-car garage is included. Other amenities: building security, valet parking, and a gym. Esperante is ideally located in downtown West Palm Beach only one block from the Intracoastal and a short distance to restaurants, shopping, Palm Beach, the Lake Trail and the beach.