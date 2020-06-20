All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:53 PM

222 Lakeview Avenue

222 Lakeview Avenue · (561) 281-0031
Location

222 Lakeview Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Ph 6 · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
valet service
Spectacular penthouse rental featuring direct ocean, Intracoastal, and island of Palm Beach views. Offering over 3,000+/- total square feet with 3 bedrooms, and 3 and half baths. Enjoy spacious rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the ocean beyond. The top-of-the-line kitchen opens out to a balcony overlooking the water. A private 2-car garage is included. Other amenities: building security, valet parking, and a gym. Esperante is ideally located in downtown West Palm Beach only one block from the Intracoastal and a short distance to restaurants, shopping, Palm Beach, the Lake Trail and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Lakeview Avenue have any available units?
222 Lakeview Avenue has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Lakeview Avenue have?
Some of 222 Lakeview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Lakeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 Lakeview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Lakeview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 Lakeview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 222 Lakeview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 Lakeview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 222 Lakeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Lakeview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Lakeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 Lakeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 Lakeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 Lakeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Lakeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Lakeview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
