Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

16202 Glenmoor Drive

16202 Glenmoor Drive · (860) 719-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16202 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
16202 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. This is a model home PERFECT ! Completely renovated! New kitchen, bathrooms. Beautiful wood floors.Stainless appliances. Garden view on nice screened in patio. Easy access to gated entry. Plenty of parking. Community pool. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Illustrated Properties [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580726 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16202 Glenmoor Drive have any available units?
16202 Glenmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 16202 Glenmoor Drive have?
Some of 16202 Glenmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16202 Glenmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16202 Glenmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16202 Glenmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16202 Glenmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 16202 Glenmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16202 Glenmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 16202 Glenmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16202 Glenmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16202 Glenmoor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16202 Glenmoor Drive has a pool.
Does 16202 Glenmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 16202 Glenmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16202 Glenmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16202 Glenmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
