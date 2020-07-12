Amenities
16202 Glenmoor Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. This is a model home PERFECT ! Completely renovated! New kitchen, bathrooms. Beautiful wood floors.Stainless appliances. Garden view on nice screened in patio. Easy access to gated entry. Plenty of parking. Community pool. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Illustrated Properties [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580726 ]