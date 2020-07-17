All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1282 The Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1282 The Pointe Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1282 The Pointe Drive

1282 The Pointe Drive · (860) 719-7162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1282 The Pointe Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1282 The Pointe Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful 2/2 on the second floor,corner unit,large living room split bedr. large balcony,washer and dryer in the unit, nice community with pool , excellent location, high ceilings, located just minutes from ''City Place'' Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Miami Beach Investment Realty [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580706 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 The Pointe Drive have any available units?
1282 The Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 1282 The Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1282 The Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 The Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1282 The Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 1282 The Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 1282 The Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1282 The Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1282 The Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 The Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1282 The Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 1282 The Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1282 The Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 The Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1282 The Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1282 The Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1282 The Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1282 The Pointe Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Pools
West Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity