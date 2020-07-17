Amenities
1282 The Pointe Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful 2/2 on the second floor,corner unit,large living room split bedr. large balcony,washer and dryer in the unit, nice community with pool , excellent location, high ceilings, located just minutes from ''City Place'' Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Miami Beach Investment Realty [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580706 ]