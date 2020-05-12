325 Beach Road

Amenities
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit. 29' Boat Slip available on a 1st come 1st serve basis to tenant. Unit has 1 Covered Parking Spot, 2 Storage Units. Bldg has Elevator, Heated Pool, 2 Gas Grills, Car Wash, Kayak & Bike Storage,Tiki Hut & picnic area beautiful manicured grounds on Intracoastal. Deeded walkway to Beach 50 yds away.