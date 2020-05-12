All apartments in Tequesta
Find more places like 325 Beach Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tequesta, FL
/
325 Beach Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:47 AM

325 Beach Road

325 Beach Road · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tequesta
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit. 29' Boat Slip available on a 1st come 1st serve basis to tenant. Unit has 1 Covered Parking Spot, 2 Storage Units. Bldg has Elevator, Heated Pool, 2 Gas Grills, Car Wash, Kayak & Bike Storage,Tiki Hut & picnic area beautiful manicured grounds on Intracoastal. Deeded walkway to Beach 50 yds away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Beach Road have any available units?
325 Beach Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 325 Beach Road have?
Some of 325 Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
325 Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 325 Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 325 Beach Road offer parking?
Yes, 325 Beach Road does offer parking.
Does 325 Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 325 Beach Road has a pool.
Does 325 Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 325 Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 325 Beach Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 3 Bedrooms
Tequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Furnished Apartments
Tequesta Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity