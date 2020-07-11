/
apartments with washer dryer
180 Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL with washer-dryer
55 Tall Oaks Circle
55 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1298 sqft
UPGRADED/UPDATED UNIT (3-BED, 2.1 BATH);NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT;NEW S/S APPLIANCES:OVEN/MICRO,FRIDGE, DW;NEW PLANTATION SHUTTERS;NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT (NEUTRAL);NEW COMMODES AND NEW 1/2 BATHROOM + VANITY;NEWER WASHER/DRYER;
87 Live Oak Circle
87 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1298 sqft
One of the best kept secrets in Tequesta. Tequesta Oaks is a small DiVosta community made up of only 155 townhomes.
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.
106 Lighthouse Circle
106 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1776 sqft
A lovely 3 bedroom unit close to shopping and the beach. Basic cable included.Maybe rented furnished or unfurnished
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.
278 Village Blvd
278 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Furnished Short term rental, basic cable/water/wi-fi included. NOT an Annual rental. NOT available for season 2020. SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE APRIL 01, 2020 THROUGH DEC 31, 2020.
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3142 sqft
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly
475 Tequesta Drive
475 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 475 Tequesta Drive in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.
325 Beach Road
325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit.
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.
200 Beach Road
200 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
Rented from December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
20 Live Oak Circle
20 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
Available immediately with HOA approval. Brand new wood looking ceramic tile on all of first floor. Light and bright. Backyard faces south with a fully screened patio.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
Fabulous neighborhood of Jupiter Plantation. 2 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath, fenced patio (patio & balconies freshly painted). New hurricane accordion shutters. Carpets professional cleaned, freshly painted interior and exterior. Newer refrigerator & dryer.
131 Pennock Landing Circle
131 Pennock Landing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1376 sqft
MODERN 3/2/2 HOME IN CENTRAL JUPITER, WOOD LAMINATE & TILE FLOORS (NO CARPET), VAULTED & VOLUME CEILINGS, HURRICANE PANELS, RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE & SEWER FEE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER, ROMAN TUB, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Jupiter Dunes
2707 Fairway Drive N
2707 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
Off-season rental only. Available June 1 - December 15, 2020. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor residence in the gated, beachside community of The Estuary.
1748 Jupiter Cove Drive
1748 Jupiter Cove Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1748 Jupiter Cove Drive in Jupiter. View photos, descriptions and more!
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.
Riverside on Loxahatchee
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.
