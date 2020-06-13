Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:44 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
284 Village Boulevard
284 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Welcome Home! Don't miss your chance to rent this lovely furnished 2 bed, 2 bath unit with split floorplan, granite countertops, diagonal tile, washer and dryer inside and spacious balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3142 sqft
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
475 Tequesta Drive
475 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 475 Tequesta Drive in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
63 Tall Oaks Circle
63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Lighthouse Circle
106 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1776 sqft
A lovely 3 bedroom unit close to shopping and the beach. Basic cable and internet included in a seasonal rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
266 Village Boulevard
266 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
Welcome to your perfect Jupiter/Tequesta retreat! Featuring the perfect peaceful location right near beaches, restaurants and local shopping.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
542 N Cypress Drive
542 Cypress Drive, Tequesta, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4600 sqft
Five thousand Square feet of cozy, relaxed luxury and calm glamour. Please, read Detailed description of it in additional comments if you like, or better come see this home in person.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
275 Beach Road
275 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Views of the Intracooastal waterway. Nicely appointed with tile floors, updated master bath & kitchen. First floor lovely courtyard entry. Enjoy a private path to the beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
200 Beach Road
200 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
Rented from December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9366 SE River Terrace
9366 Southeast River Terrace, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1526 sqft
Treasure in Tequesta - This newly remodeled, 4-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront property is a true treasure.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Riverside on Loxahatchee
1 Unit Available
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
2903 Fairway Drive N
2903 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in highly desired location within The Estuary of Jupiter Dunes; steps to pool, beach, golf, parks, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tequesta, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tequesta renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

