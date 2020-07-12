/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL with pool
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
63 Hickory Hill Road
63 Hickory Hill Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1730 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath pool home in Tequesta Pines. Split bedroom design, open floor plan, great room with vaulted ceiling, french doors to pool deck, huge breakfast bar and new powder room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
87 Live Oak Circle
87 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1298 sqft
One of the best kept secrets in Tequesta. Tequesta Oaks is a small DiVosta community made up of only 155 townhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3142 sqft
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
325 Beach Road
325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
542 N Cypress Drive
542 Cypress Drive, Tequesta, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4600 sqft
Five thousand Square feet of cozy, relaxed luxury and calm glamour. Please, read Detailed description of it in additional comments if you like, or better come see this home in person.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
20 Live Oak Circle
20 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
Available immediately with HOA approval. Brand new wood looking ceramic tile on all of first floor. Light and bright. Backyard faces south with a fully screened patio.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
Fabulous neighborhood of Jupiter Plantation. 2 bedroom, 2 & 1/2 bath, fenced patio (patio & balconies freshly painted). New hurricane accordion shutters. Carpets professional cleaned, freshly painted interior and exterior. Newer refrigerator & dryer.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
300 Intracoastal Place
300 Intracoastal Place, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1182 sqft
This lovely, light & bright 4th floor condo is a 2/2 with direct Intracoastal & Ocean views overlooking Jupiter Island. Updated kitchen & baths, tile through out. It is fully furnished.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Great location to watch the intercoastal boat action. This main floor unit allows you to walk out your back patio directly to the intercoastal and head to Jupiter Cove Tiki Park for residents only.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9180 SE Riverfront Terrace
9180 Southeast Riverfront Terrace, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
The view says it all! Enjoy wide water vistas of the beautiful Loxahatchee river from nearly every room. This 3/2.5 condo is newly furnished upstairs and down, brand new range and vacuum.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Harbour
1000 N Us Highway 1
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3108 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and fully furnished, this sparkling gem sits on Jupiter's fabulously blue Intracoastal waterway! Light, airy and spaciousinterior tastefully appointed and ample outdoor living spaces designed to capture the spirit of vacation
Results within 5 miles of Tequesta
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
7 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
