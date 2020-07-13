/
pet friendly apartments
93 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
405 N Cypress Drive
405 Cypress Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Quaint Tequesta lifestyle and walk to shopping. Short drive or bicycle to the Beach. Completely redone with upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counters. Upgraded bathrooms with granite vanities. Textured walls and crown molding.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
131 Pennock Landing Circle
131 Pennock Landing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1376 sqft
MODERN 3/2/2 HOME IN CENTRAL JUPITER, WOOD LAMINATE & TILE FLOORS (NO CARPET), VAULTED & VOLUME CEILINGS, HURRICANE PANELS, RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE & SEWER FEE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER, ROMAN TUB, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Shores
18835 Cassine Holly Ct
18835 Cassine Holy Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1846 sqft
The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and lots of outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and enjoying beautiful days in the
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Riverside on Loxahatchee
233 River Terrace Drive
233 River Terrace Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
999 sqft
1 st & last month's rent plus one month security deposit ; renter's liability insurance policy for $ 100,000 .; favorable credit ; and if applicable a $ 300 non refundable pet deposit is required ; no smoking inside inside the home.
Results within 5 miles of Tequesta
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
7 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
80 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
2 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
21 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Terrace
1801 S Us Highway 1
1801 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Single level villa-no stairs! Newly updated kitchen & master bath.Furnished/turnkey Immaculate 2Br 2Bath large courtyard with Southeast Exposure + Retractable Awning. Offers WiFi.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sea Plum
121 Seagrape Drive 204
121 Seagrape Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1512 sqft
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 *Botanica*Jupiter* - Property Id: 308570 Wonderful townhome in Botanica in Jupiter! Three bedrooms, all on one level, kitchen open to living area, granite kitchen countertops, light and bright, french doors to balcony,
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6222 Riverwalk Lane
6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
2303 23rd Court
2303 23rd Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
Fantastic Lakes at the Bluffs community that is located in fabulous Jupiter/Juno beaches area that's walking distance to beaches, stores and community pool. This 2 bed/ 2.1 bath townhome is completely tiled downstairs stairs and bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
15100 Jamaica Drive
15100 Jamaica Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Home features open kitchen with a large family room, split bedroom floor plan, updated bathrooms, and tile flooring throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
The Bluffs
119 Ocean Dunes Circle
119 Ocean Dunes Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1711 sqft
AVAILABLE 11-01-20 TO 5-15-21. 2 MASTER SUITES & BONUS ROOM W/QUEEN SOFA SLEEPER, (SLEEP 6). HOUSE TRULY SHOWS LIKE A QUAINT SEASIDE COTTAGE. JUST 2 BLOCKS TO JUPITER BEACH, SHORT WALK TO PIER, PARK, GROCERY,RESTAURANTS, BANKS, ETC.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard Apt #2127b, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 07/01/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
400 Fern Street
400 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
400 Fern Street Apt #A, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
222 Maplecrest Circle
222 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2045 sqft
Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Seabrook Place
206 Seabreeze Circle
206 Seabreeze Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
6 Seabreeze Circle, Jupiter, FL 33477 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Mallory Creek
1172 Dakota Drive
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1601 sqft
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Mallory Creek
3232 South Caroline Drive
3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1601 sqft
3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
