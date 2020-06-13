/
port salerno
110 Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5220 SW Seascape Way 101
5220 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Rental - Property Id: 294919 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294919 Property Id 294919 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837247)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4931 SE Anchor Avenue
4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
1906 sqft
THIS SEVEN BEDROOM, SEVEN BATHROOM FORMER licensed ALF, Drug and Alcohol treatment Facility. 7 suites each equipped with private bath (1 handicap accessible and 1 master suite) on .34 of an acre in the Port Salerno re-development area.HAS IT ALL....
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4843 SE Bollard Avenue
4843 Southeast Bollard Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful villa, in Rocky Point area, in Port Salerno. You can see the intracoastal from the driveway and you can go to the docks and local restaurants and conveniences. It is beautifully, tastefully fully furnished everything, including..
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5280 SE Seascape Way
5280 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the tranquil, private community of Seascape. End unit!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with beautiful screen porch off of master.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Results within 1 mile of Port Salerno
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3076 sqft
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6571 SE Twin Oaks Circle
6571 Southeast Twin Oaks Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1951 sqft
**Fully Furnished** move in ready to relax home! Step outside your back patio and enjoy a walk around the lake. Take a short jaunt to the communtiy pool, or work on the golf game.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6625 SE Amyris Court
6625 Southeast Amyris Court, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1184 sqft
Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Port Salerno
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 SW Hideaway Pl
13 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
HIDEAWAY UNIT 13 - Property Id: 120290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120290 Property Id 120290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829845)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Port Salerno rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,820.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Salerno area include Everglades University, Florida Atlantic University, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Salerno from include Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and Port St. Lucie.
