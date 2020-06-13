112 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL

/
jupiter farms
Jupiter Farms
17137 131st Terrace N
17137 131st Terrace North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Beautiful & private 1.5 acre lot, no HOA, very large swimming pool, beautiful finishes with new appliances. Very safe area, enormous detached garage, bring your boats or RV! Call the listing agent today.
Jupiter Farms
9703 Patricia Lane
9703 Patricia Lane, Jupiter Farms, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,895
5812 sqft
Annual or seasonal rental (rates will vary). Landlord is willing to add value to the property with fencing, gravel driveway, etc to suit tenant's needs, but this will vary the rate of rental. 5 acres with 12 stall CBS barn.
Jupiter Farms
16655 113th Trail N
16655 113th Trail North, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
Enjoy a serene setting with beautiful horses as your morning view from your private oversized screened porch room.
Jupiter Farms
17576 Bridle Court
17576 Bridle Court, Jupiter Farms, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1200 sqft
Stunning new construction 1200 sq ft GUESTHOUSE. This home features an open floorplan with one bedroom and one bath, a chef's kitchen and newer appliances.
Jupiter Farms
12168 Sandy Run Road
12168 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2483 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living At It's Finest! This Spectacular Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home Is Unique To All Other Properties Currently On The Market! Water, Cable/Internet, Lawn Care, Pool Service Included! Electric Up to $250 Included Per Month!
225 Carina Drive
225 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2580 sqft
Rarely available rental! Enjoy Jupiter Country Club living in this Single Family lakefront home - Annual or Seasonal. This move in ready Pool home offers 3 Bedrooms + Den. Impeccably furnished inside and out, with covered lanai + Pool w/ Spa.
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$971
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Vintage
863 University Boulevard
863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1382 sqft
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907 Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash.
Martinique
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,
2094 Dickens Ter
2094 Dickens Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3760 sqft
NEW Alton 5BR Additional Private 1 BR Apartment - Property Id: 274251 Fabulous Park C model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with 2XL walkin closets.
6519 Chasewood Dr B
6519 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
1st FLOOR: 2 Bed 2 Full Bath all Tile in Jupiter - Property Id: 258912 Beautiful GROUND floor, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, MOVE IN READY. Centrally located in Jupiter with lots of amenities. Entry level living area.
1109 Myrtlewood
1109 Myrtlewood Cir E, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
First Floor 1/1 in Gated Community - Spacious 1 Bed/1 Bath with an Open Kitchen, Separate Dining Area and Living Room with Bonus Sunroom.
The Heights of Jupiter
6262 Adams St
6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1596 sqft
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features
Osceola Woods
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,
Canterbury Place
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.
5551 Center St
5551 Center Street, Palm Beach County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
4200 sqft
None
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.
Jupiter Village
204 Palmetto Court W
204 Palmetto Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
994 sqft
NICE UNFURNISHED UNIT TILE FLOORS. PATIO OFF LIVING AREA WITH TILED FLOORING AND STORAGE. BACKYARD HAS A LARGE DECK TO ENJOY OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING.
141 Carina Dr
141 Carina Drive, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
2916 sqft
Unique 4 bedroom/3 full bath home has impact glass, high ceilings (double coffered w/crown), plantation shutters throughout, tankless water heater.
