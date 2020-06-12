/
sewall s point
146 Apartments for rent in Sewall's Point, FL📍
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
96 S Sewalls Point Road
96 South Sewalls Point Road, Sewall's Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1512 sqft
Owner/Agent offers this peaceful home with a large screen enclosed pool on Sewall's Point. The property is about 4/10 of an acre and features a lushly landscaped and privacy fenced backyard. New A/C. Metal roof and impact windows.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Sewall's Point
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5220 SW Seascape Way 101
5220 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Rental - Property Id: 294919 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294919 Property Id 294919 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837247)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2176 NE Rustic Place
2176 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Super Condition for this 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Jensen Beach! Freshly Painted, Tile & Vinyl Throughout + The Large Enclosed Florida Room makes a Great Family/Office/Flex/Bonus Room!! Large Utility Room offers a Full Size Washer & Dryer.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
185 NE Edgewater Drive
185 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1735 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Unit with Wide Lake Views located in I R P resort community. The unit has amazing Gourmet eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite and full size washer and dryer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term or annual rental.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
20 NE Plantation Road
20 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
This elegant riverfront retreat designed by Patty Downing Interiors sleeps up to 8 guests! Generously sized 2/2 unit features two master suites and third floor full river views.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2235 NE Rustic Place
2235 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Charming duplex available for annual lease in Fishermans Haven. Tiled throughout with large bonus room off of the family room. Close to beaches, shopping, markets, and downtown Jensen Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
200 SE Four Winds Drive
200 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Quiet location in snug Harbor two bedroom two bathroom upstairs unit with a spacious floor plan. Large bedrooms and large kitchen. Washer dryer in unit, screened lanai, community pool and covered parking.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
267 NE Edgewater Drive
267 Northeast Edgewater Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1097 sqft
Available June 1 - September 30 only. Month to month is fine. Ground 2BR/2BA condo at Hutchinson Island. Furnished. Golf course views with private beaches. King size bed in master. 2 Twins in Guest room. Large enclosed lanai.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
1 of 11
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10 NE Plantation Road
10 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1306 sqft
Beautifully remodeled & fully equipped & furnished with wide water views of the Intracoastal/Indian River. Vinyl flooring that looks like wood planks throughout. New Kitchen & Master Bathroom, with closet cabinets in master bedroom closet.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard
1800 Southeast St Lucie Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
: LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL close to beaches...Discover this in town condo turnkey ready for your piece of paradise. Freshly painted and updated. Located on the top floor of a 3 story elevator building . Washer dryer on each floor. Trash chute.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sewall's Point rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,700.
Some of the colleges located in the Sewall's Point area include Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sewall's Point from include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Port St. Lucie, and Palm Beach Gardens.