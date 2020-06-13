/
furnished apartments
142 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL
284 Village Boulevard
284 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Welcome Home! Don't miss your chance to rent this lovely furnished 2 bed, 2 bath unit with split floorplan, granite countertops, diagonal tile, washer and dryer inside and spacious balcony.
278 Village Blvd
278 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Furnished Short term rental, basic cable/water/wi-fi included. NOT an Annual rental. NOT available for season 2020. SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE APRIL 01, 2020 THROUGH DEC 31, 2020.
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3142 sqft
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.
542 N Cypress Drive
542 Cypress Drive, Tequesta, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4600 sqft
Five thousand Square feet of cozy, relaxed luxury and calm glamour. Please, read Detailed description of it in additional comments if you like, or better come see this home in person.
275 Beach Road
275 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Views of the Intracooastal waterway. Nicely appointed with tile floors, updated master bath & kitchen. First floor lovely courtyard entry. Enjoy a private path to the beach.
200 Beach Road
200 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
Rented from December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.
Riverside on Loxahatchee
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.
35 Saddleback Road
35 Saddleback Road, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2782 sqft
Stunning Riverfront furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. High end quality finishes throughout. Relax and enjoy your pool, hot tub and summer kitchen. Bring your boat, dock has a lift & room for up to 30 ft.
300 Intracoastal Place
300 Intracoastal Place, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1182 sqft
This lovely, light & bright 4th floor condo is a 2/2 with direct Intracoastal & Ocean views overlooking Jupiter Island. Updated kitchen & baths, tile through out. It is fully furnished.
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.
9180 SE Riverfront Terrace
9180 Southeast Riverfront Terrace, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
The view says it all! Enjoy wide water vistas of the beautiful Loxahatchee river from nearly every room. This 3/2.5 condo is newly furnished upstairs and down, brand new range and vacuum.
Results within 5 miles of Tequesta
Canterbury Place
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.
Jupiter Yacht Club
500 S Us Highway 1
500 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3057 sqft
The pictures say it all. This meticulously maintained 3 Bed/3 Bath (3000 sq ft +) Condo, was the Model Unit for the 500 Bldg.
The Bluffs
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.
Jonathan's Landing
3518 Lantern Bay Dr
3518 Lantern Bay Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2397 sqft
Furnished Single level updated waterfront home in gated community, Jonathan's Landing. Enjoy the Long lake views from the covered/screened in patio.
The Bluffs
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.
The Bluffs
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,
Botanica
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
402 Fern Street
402 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/2 second floor condo just the right size for relaxing or entertaining. Beautiful tongue in groove ceiling with Crown Moulding in the Kitchen and Living Room.
