Apartment List
/
FL
/
tequesta
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL with garage

Tequesta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
475 Tequesta Drive
475 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 475 Tequesta Drive in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
63 Tall Oaks Circle
63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
19536 N Riverside Drive
19536 North Riverside Drive, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Move right in and enjoy this freshly painted clean 3/2/1 Gem, privately located back from the road and next to open grassy preserve areas. SS appliances with brand new dishwasher, plus laundry room washer & dryer with pantry shelving.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
162 Beacon Lane
162 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1391 sqft
Beach side community of Jupiter Inlet Colony 3/2 bath pool home with garage two blocks from the beach.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
2903 Fairway Drive N
2903 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in highly desired location within The Estuary of Jupiter Dunes; steps to pool, beach, golf, parks, restaurants, and shopping.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
35 Saddleback Road
35 Saddleback Road, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2782 sqft
Stunning Riverfront furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. High end quality finishes throughout. Relax and enjoy your pool, hot tub and summer kitchen. Bring your boat, dock has a lift & room for up to 30 ft.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
18385 SE Federal Hwy Highway
18385 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3053 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
Results within 5 miles of Tequesta
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
130 Palm Avenue
130 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sea Palms is a Quaint community of only 48 homes within walking distance to the Atlantic Ocean,Carlin Park, shops, restaurants, Harbourside Place, Riverwalk and Maltz Theater.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights of Jupiter
1 Unit Available
6262 Adams St
6262 Adams Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1596 sqft
Don't miss your chance to make this spacious house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and an open, lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a wrap-around screened in patio for your enjoyment! The interior features

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tequesta, FL

Tequesta apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTequesta 3 BedroomsTequesta Apartments with BalconyTequesta Apartments with Garage
Tequesta Apartments with GymTequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Apartments with ParkingTequesta Apartments with PoolTequesta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Tequesta Dog Friendly ApartmentsTequesta Furnished ApartmentsTequesta Luxury PlacesTequesta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University