3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly
63 Tall Oaks Circle
63 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1427 sqft
Wow! Very Rare Opportunity! Totally Updated! New Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, GE Profile SS Appliances and Granite Countertops. Private, Large Screened Patio.Travertine Tile Flooring, Laundry on 2nd floor convenient to the bedrooms.
106 Lighthouse Circle
106 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1776 sqft
A lovely 3 bedroom unit close to shopping and the beach. Basic cable and internet included in a seasonal rental.
19536 N Riverside Drive
19536 North Riverside Drive, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Move right in and enjoy this freshly painted clean 3/2/1 Gem, privately located back from the road and next to open grassy preserve areas. SS appliances with brand new dishwasher, plus laundry room washer & dryer with pantry shelving.
266 Village Boulevard
266 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
Welcome to your perfect Jupiter/Tequesta retreat! Featuring the perfect peaceful location right near beaches, restaurants and local shopping.
542 N Cypress Drive
542 Cypress Drive, Tequesta, FL
Five thousand Square feet of cozy, relaxed luxury and calm glamour. Please, read Detailed description of it in additional comments if you like, or better come see this home in person.
200 Beach Road
200 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
Rented from December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta
9366 SE River Terrace
9366 Southeast River Terrace, Martin County, FL
Treasure in Tequesta - This newly remodeled, 4-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront property is a true treasure.
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.
Riverside on Loxahatchee
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.
35 Saddleback Road
35 Saddleback Road, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2782 sqft
Stunning Riverfront furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. High end quality finishes throughout. Relax and enjoy your pool, hot tub and summer kitchen. Bring your boat, dock has a lift & room for up to 30 ft.
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.
18385 SE Federal Hwy Highway
18385 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3053 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
9180 SE Riverfront Terrace
9180 Southeast Riverfront Terrace, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
The view says it all! Enjoy wide water vistas of the beautiful Loxahatchee river from nearly every room. This 3/2.5 condo is newly furnished upstairs and down, brand new range and vacuum.
