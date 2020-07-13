Apartment List
/
FL
/
tequesta
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tequesta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
63 Hickory Hill Road
63 Hickory Hill Road, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1730 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath pool home in Tequesta Pines. Split bedroom design, open floor plan, great room with vaulted ceiling, french doors to pool deck, huge breakfast bar and new powder room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
405 N Cypress Drive
405 Cypress Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
960 sqft
Quaint Tequesta lifestyle and walk to shopping. Short drive or bicycle to the Beach. Completely redone with upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counters. Upgraded bathrooms with granite vanities. Textured walls and crown molding.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
87 Live Oak Circle
87 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1298 sqft
One of the best kept secrets in Tequesta. Tequesta Oaks is a small DiVosta community made up of only 155 townhomes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
106 Lighthouse Circle
106 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1776 sqft
A lovely 3 bedroom unit close to shopping and the beach. Basic cable included.Maybe rented furnished or unfurnished

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1298 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Lighthouse Circle
107 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1417 sqft
In the heart of quaint and peaceful Tequesta is this large 3-bedroom 2-bath second floor unit with 2-car garage. Screened patio, spacious great room, generous bedroom and bathroom sizes and plenty of storage.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
112 Lighthouse Circle
112 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage condo with views of the pool. Tucked in the quiet community of Tequesta Trace, this condo is ideally located. in the heart of Jupiter, minutes from everything.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
141 Pine Hill Trail W
141 Pinehill Trl W, Tequesta, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3142 sqft
Spectacular waterfront home with Ocean Access! Bring your clothes and your boat for season! Paddle Boards and Kayaks available for your enjoyment on the Loxahatchee River! 3 Flat screen TV's with Comcast Blast Package & Roku included! Newly

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
475 Tequesta Drive
475 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 475 Tequesta Drive in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
325 Beach Road
325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20 Live Oak Circle
20 Live Oak Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
Available immediately with HOA approval. Brand new wood looking ceramic tile on all of first floor. Light and bright. Backyard faces south with a fully screened patio.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
131 Pennock Landing Circle
131 Pennock Landing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1376 sqft
MODERN 3/2/2 HOME IN CENTRAL JUPITER, WOOD LAMINATE & TILE FLOORS (NO CARPET), VAULTED & VOLUME CEILINGS, HURRICANE PANELS, RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE & SEWER FEE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER, ROMAN TUB, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Dunes
2707 Fairway Drive N
2707 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1195 sqft
Off-season rental only. Available June 1 - December 15, 2020. Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor residence in the gated, beachside community of The Estuary.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
144 Beacon Lane
144 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1581 sqft
Enjoy this beautifully decorated CBS pool home in the beachside community of Jupiter Inlet Colony.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
183 Beacon Lane
183 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2360 sqft
Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
300 Intracoastal Place
300 Intracoastal Place, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1182 sqft
This lovely, light & bright 4th floor condo is a 2/2 with direct Intracoastal & Ocean views overlooking Jupiter Island. Updated kitchen & baths, tile through out. It is fully furnished.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Dunes
4501 Fairway Drive N
4501 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1195 sqft
Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath end unit in the beachside community of The Estuary.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Great location to watch the intercoastal boat action. This main floor unit allows you to walk out your back patio directly to the intercoastal and head to Jupiter Cove Tiki Park for residents only.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
194 Shelter Lane
194 Shelter Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1981 sqft
Available starting April 1, 2020. 3 bedroom 3 bath pool home in Jupiter Inlet Colony just a short walk to the beach. Cozy living room looking out at the pool that features covered outdoor living and heated pool, garage. Bikes and Beach toys included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tequesta, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tequesta apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTequesta 3 BedroomsTequesta Apartments with BalconyTequesta Apartments with Garage
Tequesta Apartments with GymTequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Apartments with ParkingTequesta Apartments with PoolTequesta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Tequesta Dog Friendly ApartmentsTequesta Furnished ApartmentsTequesta Luxury PlacesTequesta Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University