/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
221 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
475 Tequesta Drive
475 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 475 Tequesta Drive in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
102 Lighthouse Circle
102 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1036 sqft
CLEAN 2/2 TOWNHOUSE, W/GARAGE, END UNIT, POOL, NEAR SHOPPING & RETAIL, AND RESTAURANTS. OWNER TO PAY COMMON AREA DEPOSIT
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
325 Beach Road
325 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Intracoastal Located at the South end of Jupiter Island. Light & Bright Open Spacious Living area w/split Floor Plan. Impact Glass & Plantation Shutters Throughout, Washer & Dryer in Unit.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
278 Village Boulevard
278 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 278 Village Boulevard in Tequesta. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
225 Beach Road
225 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Jupiter Island Building and Gorgeous Pool Area on the Intracoastal. Across the street from the beautiful blue waters with views from the balcony of the Ocean and baby steps to the beach on the deeded access. This is the perfect vacation hideaway.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
275 Beach Road
275 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Views of the Intracooastal waterway. Nicely appointed with tile floors, updated master bath & kitchen. First floor lovely courtyard entry. Enjoy a private path to the beach.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
2903 Fairway Drive N
2903 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful condo in highly desired location within The Estuary of Jupiter Dunes; steps to pool, beach, golf, parks, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1476 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
755 Saturn Street
755 Saturn Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1063 sqft
Wake up to gorgeous sunrises over the Jupiter inlet every morning during season from this well appointed and clean 2 bedroom 2 bath Jupiter Inlet condo. A perfect place to relax during the winter months.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
300 Intracoastal Place
300 Intracoastal Place, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1182 sqft
This lovely, light & bright 4th floor condo is a 2/2 with direct Intracoastal & Ocean views overlooking Jupiter Island. Updated kitchen & baths, tile through out. It is fully furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Jupiter Dunes
1 Unit Available
4501 Fairway Drive N
4501 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1195 sqft
Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath end unit in the beachside community of The Estuary.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive
1542 Jupiter Cove Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Great location to watch the intercoastal boat action. This main floor unit allows you to walk out your back patio directly to the intercoastal and head to Jupiter Cove Tiki Park for residents only.
Results within 5 miles of Tequesta
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard
401 Ocean Bluffs Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1385 sqft
Well appointed, immaculate 2 bedroom/ 2 bath furnished condo. King bed in the Master and Queen bed in the guest room. Enjoy the ocean breeze on the patio overlooking the lake. Walk to the beach and shopping. Community Pool & Tennis.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
6519 Chasewood Dr B
6519 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
1st FLOOR: 2 Bed 2 Full Bath all Tile in Jupiter - Property Id: 258912 Beautiful GROUND floor, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, MOVE IN READY. Centrally located in Jupiter with lots of amenities. Entry level living area.
Similar Pages
Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTequesta 3 BedroomsTequesta Apartments with BalconyTequesta Apartments with Garage
Tequesta Apartments with GymTequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Apartments with ParkingTequesta Apartments with PoolTequesta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL