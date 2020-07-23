/
/
martin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
147 Apartments for rent in Martin County, FL📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
67 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! NOW OPEN! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal tour or virtual tour. Click Here to View our Virtual Tour Live in the heart of it all at Sonceto.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6648 SE WOODMILL POND LN
6648 SE Woodmaill Pond Lane, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2226 sqft
Cannot pass up! Great community in a preserve area, upscale 3/2.5 condo fully loaded with extras, granite counters in kitchen, impact glass, etc...
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
775 NW Flagler Avenue
775 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1391 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath end corner condo with spectacular panoramic views of the St Lucie River & the Marina from almost every room & the wrap around balcony. Granite counter tops & European style cabinetry in the kitchen with washer & dryer.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1545 NE Ocean Blvd
1545 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1101 sqft
Oceanfront living at it's best in this well appointed condo located on Hutchinson Island. This light, bright, immaculate home has large bedrooms, updated kitchen and baths, oversized living room and spacious balcony. Gorgeous views of the ocean.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3278 SE Aster Lane
3278 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Spacious condo with central living hub and two bedroom suites, each with private access to the glass enclosed/screened balcony. Pretty Kitchen with pendant lights, granite counters, tile backsplash and wood cabinetry. Full size washer/dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2130 Southeast Edler Drive
2130 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
2/2 CONDO inKingman Acres HOA Tenant application required Washer/dryer included No pets allowed Kingman Acres ***PLEASE NOTE!*** WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST AND WE WILL NEVER TELL YOU TO WIRE US MONEY OR TO KEEP THE KEY! IF YOU SPEAK TO
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
98 NE Shoal Way
98 NE Shoal Dr, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom with Den and water views from upper balcony. Resort style amenities including fitness center, sauna, steam room, billiards, pool, whirlpool, sundeck, onsite cabana restaurant, fishing pier and kayak paddle board launch.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1642 NE South Street
1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825 Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
744 NW Fork Rd 744
744 Northwest Fork Road, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Terrace Gardens - Property Id: 319974 First floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at Terrace Gardens. Located at the entrance to the beautiful North River Shores community. Tile flooring throughout, new a/c, freshly painted walls, newer appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5803 SE Windsong Lane #620
5803 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1288 sqft
5803 SE Windsong Lane #620 Available 08/01/20 Avail 8-01-2020 5803 Windsong Lane, # 620 - 2/2 2-story townhome located in Emerald Lakes in Stuart, tile in living area and carpeting in bedrooms, bedrooms located on the 2nd floor, basic cable
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Blvd Unit - E
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pipers Landing Beauty - Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
733 NW Waterlily Place
733 Northwest Waterlily Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1866 sqft
Windmere 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath w/Pool - Large two story Windmere home with screened in pool overlooking water. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with 2 Car garage is located in Jensen Beach. Interior recently has been painted throughout.
1 of 70
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
3071 S.e. Aster Ln
3071 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1011 sqft
*Rates based on lease term. 3 month min. lease required. $45 application fee includes Credit and background check, proof of income.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
801 SE Central Pky Parkway
801 Southeast Central Parkway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
963 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor unit is spectacular. It has just been totally remodeled and is immaculate. New higher end appliances, new bathrooms, new washer and dryer.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
North River Shores
2175 Northwest Tilia Trail
2175 NW Tilia Trl, North River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1587 sqft
Beautiful Key West style 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2-Car Garage villa is now available for rent. This professionally managed property is constructed of concrete block and includes hurricane impact glass on the windows.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5802 SE Wesley Avenue
5802 Southeast Wesley Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
3 BR/2 BA/2 CG single family home with a split plan, granite countertops, impact windows, front and back porches, and a large backyard. Conveniently located in Stuart near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, golf courses, and waterways.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Beautifully updated and furnished 2 BR waterfront condo with dockage for your boat and ocean access.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1975 SW Palm City Road
1975 Southwest Palm City Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
819 sqft
This is a spacious 1 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath condo that is tiled in the main living areas and bathrooms Being rented Furnished. Carpet in the bedroom and on the screened balcony.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Martin County area include Atlantic Technical College, Everglades University, Florida Atlantic University, and Palm Beach Atlantic University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Coral Springs, Port St. Lucie, and Boynton Beach have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLHutchinson Island South, FLHobe Sound, FLJensen Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLStuart, FLPort Salerno, FL