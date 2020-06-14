Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:37 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Tequesta, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tequesta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
284 Village Boulevard
284 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Welcome Home! Don't miss your chance to rent this lovely furnished 2 bed, 2 bath unit with split floorplan, granite countertops, diagonal tile, washer and dryer inside and spacious balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
116 Lighthouse Cir
116 Lighthouse Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic location for this ground floor 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Car Garage unit. No steps! Updated Kitchen with Granite counters and ceramic flooring. Master bathroom has also been updated. Wood looking ceramic flooring in all bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
272 Village Boulevard
272 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This private 3rd floor unit has the most secluded view! The unit is very private and located on the backside of the building.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
242 Village Blvd
242 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
A Tastefully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo. The spacious and beautifully decorated bedrooms are designed as Master Suites. Each with a private bath and ample closet storage.
Results within 1 mile of Tequesta

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
19950 Beach Road
19950 Beach Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy penthouse living in the prestigious Claridge on Jupiter Island! This beautiful 3BD/4.5BA/2CG offers wide water views from every room, spanning from the ocean to the Intracoastal.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Tequesta
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Vintage
81 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
863 University Boulevard
863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1382 sqft
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907 Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Ocean Royale Condominiums
1 Unit Available
700 Ocean Royale
700 Ocean Royale, Juno Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2792 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated Caspian Center Model - beautiful Sunrise and Sunset Views. Turquoise Water Views from Kitchen LIvingRoom, Dining Room, Bedroom and Office. Open and Spacious Floor Plan.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4573 Artesa Way S
4573 Artesa Way South, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2274 sqft
LEASE OPTION/LEASE TO OWN POSSIBLE. Ideally located within steps of numerous fitness, shopping, medical and dining options! Serene cozy gated community of just 155 homes. Built with quality in mind by Lennar Homes, this truly is a hidden gem.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
1712 Nature Court
1712 Nature Court, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1841 sqft
Rarely Available!!, Like New, Light & Bright Fully Furnished Single Level 2Bed/2Bath + Den Home with a Large Backyard. Inviting Foyer Entrance has a Decorative Tray Ceiling.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
175 Galicia Way
175 Galicia Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, furnished condo for rent in the heart of Abacoa. The highly sought after community of Somerset is close to everything! 10 mins to Beach. Wonderful restaurants, stores and schools.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
776 Dakota Drive
776 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1716 sqft
776 Dakota Drive, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Annual Lease LOVELY 2 STORY END-UNIT 3/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
276 Murcia Drive
276 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
849 sqft
76 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 1 BR 1 BA Co-op. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Mallory Creek
1 Unit Available
1172 Dakota Drive
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1601 sqft
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
171 Mulligan Place
171 Mulligan Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2116 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse, beautifully decorated by a well known designer. Spacious 3 bedroom with a private suite on top of the garage. Walking distance from community pool, fitness center and club house. Pet friendly community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tequesta, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tequesta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

