Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully remodeled mobile home that anyone would love to have. This home is big and beautiful. We are close to i-275, downtown Tampa, Hardrock casino, and much more. We have a bus stop in front of our park. Friendly neighbors, just a good place to live. All you need is your first months rent, security deposit, and application fee. Hurry these homes will not last! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE1204219)