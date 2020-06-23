All apartments in Tampa
1813 East Diana Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 4:08 PM

1813 East Diana Street

1813 East Diana Street · No Longer Available
Location

1813 East Diana Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 East Diana Street have any available units?
1813 East Diana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1813 East Diana Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 East Diana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 East Diana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1813 East Diana Street is pet friendly.
Does 1813 East Diana Street offer parking?
No, 1813 East Diana Street does not offer parking.
Does 1813 East Diana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 East Diana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 East Diana Street have a pool?
Yes, 1813 East Diana Street has a pool.
Does 1813 East Diana Street have accessible units?
No, 1813 East Diana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 East Diana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 East Diana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 East Diana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 East Diana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
