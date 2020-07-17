All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6806 Lyman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6806 Lyman Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 3:43 PM

6806 Lyman Avenue

6806 Lyman Avenue · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Old Seminole Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6806 Lyman Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 Lyman Avenue have any available units?
6806 Lyman Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 6806 Lyman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Lyman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Lyman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6806 Lyman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6806 Lyman Avenue offer parking?
No, 6806 Lyman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6806 Lyman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6806 Lyman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Lyman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6806 Lyman Avenue has a pool.
Does 6806 Lyman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6806 Lyman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Lyman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6806 Lyman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6806 Lyman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6806 Lyman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6806 Lyman Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity