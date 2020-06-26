5301 N CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

Just a short walk to all the Seminole Heights favorites such as Spaddy’s Coffee, Ichicoro Ramen, and The Independent, is the Central house. Central Avenue is one of the most beautiful streets in the neighborhood housing Hillsborough High School and the once a month Seminole Heights neighborhood market. Built in 1905, this home is the epitome of a Seminole Heights home. Completely restored inside and out, with all the original details kept in tact. Over 2400 square feet of living space, with a full second floor loft perfect for a playroom, office, or man cave. The kitchen is complete with designer finishes including stainless steel appliances, gold fixtures, and cement tile floors. The spacious living and dining room offers a wood burning fireplace, high coffered ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors. Come see why Seminole Heights is consistently voted the best neighborhood in Tampa Bay.