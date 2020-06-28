1510 E JEAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming bungalow home with a cute front porch, updated kitchen, and freshly redesigned modern bathroom located in the Seminole Heights district near Hampton terrace. There are wood floors throughout, and you can walk to parks, bars, restaurants, stores, and bus stops. The home has a laundry room and comes with both a washer and dryer. The newly renovated bathroom has a beautiful tile job throughout, and a new roof was installed within the last two months. The extremely large fenced in backyard is perfect for pets. This delightful bungalow is situated on a charming street, this is a home where you can truly enjoy living.