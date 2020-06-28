All apartments in Tampa
1510 E JEAN STREET
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

1510 E JEAN STREET

1510 East Jean Street · No Longer Available
Location

1510 East Jean Street, Tampa, FL 33610
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming bungalow home with a cute front porch, updated kitchen, and freshly redesigned modern bathroom located in the Seminole Heights district near Hampton terrace. There are wood floors throughout, and you can walk to parks, bars, restaurants, stores, and bus stops. The home has a laundry room and comes with both a washer and dryer. The newly renovated bathroom has a beautiful tile job throughout, and a new roof was installed within the last two months. The extremely large fenced in backyard is perfect for pets. This delightful bungalow is situated on a charming street, this is a home where you can truly enjoy living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

