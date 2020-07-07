1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Enjoy Magnificent Water, Downtown Skyline, Cruise Ship and Pool Views at The Towers of Channelside! This breathtaking western exposure, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom is located on the 25th floor, which is the highest floor before the penthouses! This St. Martin floor plan is a split layout with grand double entry doors, luxurious Espresso wide plank hardwood floors, NO CARPET AT ALL! The kitchen features decorative mosaic glass tile on the back splash and tray ceiling, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The tiled balcony is perfect for entertaining. Upgraded lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans,washer and dryer and window coverings are also included. Amenities include a gated entry, 24-hour guard security and concierge. The resort style heated pool and spa is complete with dramatic waterfall grotto. The common area includes gas grilling stations, sun deck and club room complete with lounging area, bar, billiard table and catering kitchen. Conveniently located in the heart of the Channel District in Downtown Tampa. Directly across from the Amalie Arena for hockey games, concerts and events, restaurants, shopping, River walk, Cruise Terminal, Aquarium, Tampa Bay History Center, water taxi. Nearby interstate access, Harbor Island, Davis Islands and Tampa General Hospital. Included in rent: WATER, SEWER, TRASH, CABLE, INTERNET AND 2 PARKING SPACES. NO PETS ALLOWED.