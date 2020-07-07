All apartments in Tampa
1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE

1209 East Cumberland Avenue · (727) 687-1729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1209 East Cumberland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2502 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1363 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy Magnificent Water, Downtown Skyline, Cruise Ship and Pool Views at The Towers of Channelside! This breathtaking western exposure, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom is located on the 25th floor, which is the highest floor before the penthouses! This St. Martin floor plan is a split layout with grand double entry doors, luxurious Espresso wide plank hardwood floors, NO CARPET AT ALL! The kitchen features decorative mosaic glass tile on the back splash and tray ceiling, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The tiled balcony is perfect for entertaining. Upgraded lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans,washer and dryer and window coverings are also included. Amenities include a gated entry, 24-hour guard security and concierge. The resort style heated pool and spa is complete with dramatic waterfall grotto. The common area includes gas grilling stations, sun deck and club room complete with lounging area, bar, billiard table and catering kitchen. Conveniently located in the heart of the Channel District in Downtown Tampa. Directly across from the Amalie Arena for hockey games, concerts and events, restaurants, shopping, River walk, Cruise Terminal, Aquarium, Tampa Bay History Center, water taxi. Nearby interstate access, Harbor Island, Davis Islands and Tampa General Hospital. Included in rent: WATER, SEWER, TRASH, CABLE, INTERNET AND 2 PARKING SPACES. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE have any available units?
1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 E CUMBERLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
