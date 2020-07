Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe fire pit gym parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill internet access garage business center game room yoga

Luxe Style Amid Classic Beauty



Discover Bleecker Hyde Park, where contemporary living reflects a neighborhood rich in tradition. You’ll quickly find upscale establishments of every description are just a short walk from our front door. Though our many community amenities are impressive, it is our exquisitely appointed residences you are sure to enjoy every day. From our cozy studios to our spacious three-bedroom apartment homes, you’ll experience authentic elegance and genuine comfort everywhere you turn. Arrange for your personal tour and join us for the experience of a lifetime!



Urban. Modern. Unique.



Our beautiful grounds and comfortable rooms give you plenty of space to breathe easy.