9404 Takomah Trail

This wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom corner lot home is well maintained with it's landscaping and comfortable interior flow design. Living room is open and connects to all bedrooms and kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, tons of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is large and also has an equally spacious walk in closet where you could also have an office/ work space with computer. Two additional bedrooms, one full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Utility room with hook ups, lots of yard around the home and a back yard shed perfect for storage holding. Great home!Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.