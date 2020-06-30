All apartments in Tampa
9404 Takomah Trail

Location

9404 Takomah Trail, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom corner lot home is well maintained with it's landscaping and comfortable interior flow design. Living room is open and connects to all bedrooms and kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with tiled flooring, tons of counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom is large and also has an equally spacious walk in closet where you could also have an office/ work space with computer. Two additional bedrooms, one full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Utility room with hook ups, lots of yard around the home and a back yard shed perfect for storage holding. Great home!Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 Takomah Trail have any available units?
9404 Takomah Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9404 Takomah Trail have?
Some of 9404 Takomah Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404 Takomah Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9404 Takomah Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 Takomah Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404 Takomah Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9404 Takomah Trail offer parking?
No, 9404 Takomah Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9404 Takomah Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 Takomah Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 Takomah Trail have a pool?
No, 9404 Takomah Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9404 Takomah Trail have accessible units?
No, 9404 Takomah Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 Takomah Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9404 Takomah Trail has units with dishwashers.
