Tampa, FL
9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:35 PM

9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE

9401 Azalea Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Azalea Ridge Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, shaded lawn, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for weekend entreating. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms with plenty of living space, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
