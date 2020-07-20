9401 AZALEA RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, shaded lawn, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for weekend entreating. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms with plenty of living space, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!