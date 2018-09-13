924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Waterfront location!!! Live the Florida Lifestyle at its best in The Keys at Harbour Island! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome is situated on a waterfront canal and has a terrific floor plan loaded with upgrades including beautiful wood floors throughout the first floor, abundance of maple kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, crown molding, plantation shutters throughout, family room with fireplace, spacious master suite with private balcony and luxurious master bath with huge walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors with a water view balcony plus a front and rear porch. Harbour Island is a lush, gated community with 24-hour security, walking distance to downtown, Water Street/Channelside, shopping, restaurants and all major roadways.