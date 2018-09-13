All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE

924 Hemingway Circle · (813) 286-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

924 Hemingway Circle, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2537 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waterfront location!!! Live the Florida Lifestyle at its best in The Keys at Harbour Island! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome is situated on a waterfront canal and has a terrific floor plan loaded with upgrades including beautiful wood floors throughout the first floor, abundance of maple kitchen cabinetry with granite countertops, crown molding, plantation shutters throughout, family room with fireplace, spacious master suite with private balcony and luxurious master bath with huge walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors with a water view balcony plus a front and rear porch. Harbour Island is a lush, gated community with 24-hour security, walking distance to downtown, Water Street/Channelside, shopping, restaurants and all major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE have any available units?
924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 HEMINGWAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
