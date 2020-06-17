Rent Calculator
Tampa, FL
/
922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD
922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD
922 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
922 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights
Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Nice 3X1 bungalo right in the middle of Tampa. Close to Raymond James stadium, downtown, USF, I-275 etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD have any available units?
922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD's amenities include ceiling fan, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 E DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
