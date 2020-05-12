920 W Orient St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave range

Available Now! Charming 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom main home and a 1-bedroom, 1-bath in-law suite. The main home features 1338 SF has a detached In- Law suite (cannot be sublet) and is located in Riverside Heights in the heart of Tampa. This home features a wonderful open floor plan, split bedroom layout, and independent in-law quarters. Tile and laminate flooring throughout with blinds and ceiling fans included. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space along with a wet bar area. Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. The 3rd bedroom off the kitchen could be used as a family room and leads out to the backyard and in-law suite. Washer and dryer hook up located in 3rd bedroom/bonus space. The In-Law suite has laminate flooring and bathroom with a stand-up shower stall. In-Law suite can not be subleased.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



