Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:09 PM

920 W Orient St

920 West Orient Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 West Orient Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! Charming 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom main home and a 1-bedroom, 1-bath in-law suite. The main home features 1338 SF has a detached In- Law suite (cannot be sublet) and is located in Riverside Heights in the heart of Tampa. This home features a wonderful open floor plan, split bedroom layout, and independent in-law quarters. Tile and laminate flooring throughout with blinds and ceiling fans included. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space along with a wet bar area. Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. The 3rd bedroom off the kitchen could be used as a family room and leads out to the backyard and in-law suite. Washer and dryer hook up located in 3rd bedroom/bonus space. The In-Law suite has laminate flooring and bathroom with a stand-up shower stall. In-Law suite can not be subleased.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 W Orient St have any available units?
920 W Orient St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 W Orient St have?
Some of 920 W Orient St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 W Orient St currently offering any rent specials?
920 W Orient St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 W Orient St pet-friendly?
Yes, 920 W Orient St is pet friendly.
Does 920 W Orient St offer parking?
No, 920 W Orient St does not offer parking.
Does 920 W Orient St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 W Orient St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 W Orient St have a pool?
No, 920 W Orient St does not have a pool.
Does 920 W Orient St have accessible units?
No, 920 W Orient St does not have accessible units.
Does 920 W Orient St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 W Orient St has units with dishwashers.

