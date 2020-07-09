All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8908 N. Boulevard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8908 N. Boulevard St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:17 AM

8908 N. Boulevard St

8908 North Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Lowry Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8908 North Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33604
Lowry Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lease Option Available! Centrally located in the North Lowry Park/Forrest Hills neighborhoods, This clean and spacious split-plan concept Home was recently updated to include: Brand new Master bathroom with new ceramic tile tub surround and vinyl plank flooring, new vanity and mirror. Front side of house was completely redone with new vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen was updated to create an open concept with stainless steel appliances and brand new counter tops. Other upgrades include: Brand New Exterior Doors, Newer Windows, Brand New Shingle Roof, Brand New Front Porch Overhang, and some newer LCD lighting in front of home. Near lowry Park Zoo, Busch Gardens, and I-275

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8908 N. Boulevard St have any available units?
8908 N. Boulevard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8908 N. Boulevard St have?
Some of 8908 N. Boulevard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8908 N. Boulevard St currently offering any rent specials?
8908 N. Boulevard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8908 N. Boulevard St pet-friendly?
No, 8908 N. Boulevard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8908 N. Boulevard St offer parking?
Yes, 8908 N. Boulevard St offers parking.
Does 8908 N. Boulevard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8908 N. Boulevard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8908 N. Boulevard St have a pool?
No, 8908 N. Boulevard St does not have a pool.
Does 8908 N. Boulevard St have accessible units?
No, 8908 N. Boulevard St does not have accessible units.
Does 8908 N. Boulevard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8908 N. Boulevard St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College