8908 N. Boulevard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Lease Option Available! Centrally located in the North Lowry Park/Forrest Hills neighborhoods, This clean and spacious split-plan concept Home was recently updated to include: Brand new Master bathroom with new ceramic tile tub surround and vinyl plank flooring, new vanity and mirror. Front side of house was completely redone with new vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen was updated to create an open concept with stainless steel appliances and brand new counter tops. Other upgrades include: Brand New Exterior Doors, Newer Windows, Brand New Shingle Roof, Brand New Front Porch Overhang, and some newer LCD lighting in front of home. Near lowry Park Zoo, Busch Gardens, and I-275