All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8810 North Orangeview Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8810 North Orangeview Avenue
8810 North Orangeview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8810 North Orangeview Avenue, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8810 North Orangeview Avenue Available 02/25/19 Close to Busch Gardens - Rent Requirements
3x rent monthly income
1st month rent
1 month security deposit
Online application $35.00
Pets OK - NO aggressive breeds $200 non refundable
(RLNE2087600)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8810 North Orangeview Avenue have any available units?
8810 North Orangeview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 8810 North Orangeview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8810 North Orangeview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 North Orangeview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8810 North Orangeview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8810 North Orangeview Avenue offer parking?
No, 8810 North Orangeview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8810 North Orangeview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8810 North Orangeview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 North Orangeview Avenue have a pool?
No, 8810 North Orangeview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8810 North Orangeview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8810 North Orangeview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 North Orangeview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8810 North Orangeview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8810 North Orangeview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8810 North Orangeview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
