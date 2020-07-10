All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8710 N Tangerine PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8710 N Tangerine PL
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

8710 N Tangerine PL

8710 North Tangerine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Temple Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8710 North Tangerine Place, Tampa, FL 33617
Temple Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
nice 3/2 with large yard - Completely remodeled home with fresh paint and floors. This property consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house has a large fenced in back yard.

Terms:
- $1050.00/month (12-month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1050.00
- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18
- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Central Air
- 837 Square Feet

-Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call (727) 292-1912

(RLNE5818139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have any available units?
8710 N Tangerine PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 N Tangerine PL have?
Some of 8710 N Tangerine PL's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 N Tangerine PL currently offering any rent specials?
8710 N Tangerine PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 N Tangerine PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8710 N Tangerine PL is pet friendly.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL offer parking?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not offer parking.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have a pool?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not have a pool.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have accessible units?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College