8710 N Tangerine PL

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

nice 3/2 with large yard - Completely remodeled home with fresh paint and floors. This property consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house has a large fenced in back yard.



Terms:

- $1050.00/month (12-month lease)

- Security deposit starting $1050.00

- $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18

- The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Wireless Internet Ready

- Cable Ready

- Central Air

- 837 Square Feet



-Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call (727) 292-1912



(RLNE5818139)