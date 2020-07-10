8710 North Tangerine Place, Tampa, FL 33617 Temple Crest
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
nice 3/2 with large yard - Completely remodeled home with fresh paint and floors. This property consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house has a large fenced in back yard.
Terms: - $1050.00/month (12-month lease) - Security deposit starting $1050.00 - $45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18 - The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer - Wireless Internet Ready - Cable Ready - Central Air - 837 Square Feet
-Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2 pets). -Non-Aggressive breeds only -One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call (727) 292-1912
(RLNE5818139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have any available units?
8710 N Tangerine PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8710 N Tangerine PL have?
Some of 8710 N Tangerine PL's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 N Tangerine PL currently offering any rent specials?
8710 N Tangerine PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 N Tangerine PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8710 N Tangerine PL is pet friendly.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL offer parking?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not offer parking.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have a pool?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not have a pool.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have accessible units?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 N Tangerine PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8710 N Tangerine PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)