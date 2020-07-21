8572 HUNTERS KEY CIRCLE

Amenities

Must see today Tampa Palms beautiful townhouse ready and available for occupancy. Located just minutes away from I-75, USF, Moffitt, Florida Hospital, restaurants, shopping centers and much more. Inside this unit you will find utility room with washer and dryer included for your convenience. Half bathroom downstairs for the convenience of your guests. Two bedrooms upstairs each with their private bathrooms and specious closets. This community offers a gated entryway, community pool; lawn, garbage pick up, water and sewer taken care by the HOA. Contact your agent to schedule your appointment before is gone!