Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage in the Gated Hammocks Community - Pristine, Great Floor Plan, Light and Bright, Fantastic Kitchen, are just a few things you will say about this Townhome in the Gated Hammocks Community! 1,665 SF, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. HOA Fee included in rent.



Application fee is $100



Contact the owner directly for showings and info - Joe Sinkovic 813-507-6528 or email joe@joesinkovic.com



(RLNE5126912)