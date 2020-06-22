8215 North 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Sulphur Springs area. Home has been recently upgraded with new paint and updated flooring. Just a short walk to the local K-8 public school. Near public transportation. Close drive to I-275, the USF Campus, VA Hospital, the Moffitt Cancer Center, and the Florida Hospital complex.



For any additional questions contact Jarib with Rent Solutions at 813-363-8775.



(RLNE4674375)