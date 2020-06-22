All apartments in Tampa
8215 North 12th Street

Location

8215 North 12th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Sulphur Springs area. Home has been recently upgraded with new paint and updated flooring. Just a short walk to the local K-8 public school. Near public transportation. Close drive to I-275, the USF Campus, VA Hospital, the Moffitt Cancer Center, and the Florida Hospital complex.

For any additional questions contact Jarib with Rent Solutions at 813-363-8775.

(RLNE4674375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 North 12th Street have any available units?
8215 North 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 North 12th Street have?
Some of 8215 North 12th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 North 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8215 North 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 North 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 North 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8215 North 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8215 North 12th Street offers parking.
Does 8215 North 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 North 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 North 12th Street have a pool?
No, 8215 North 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8215 North 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 8215 North 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 North 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8215 North 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
