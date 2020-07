Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3/2 Single Family Home Rent Ready $1100/month - Single family home with 3bed/2bath 1 carport $1100/month, inside laundry room and a bonus storage room in the back! Can also be use as 2bed/1bath with a 1bed/1bath in-law suit with separate entrance, share kitchen. Close to Busch Blvd, 30th st, Hillsborough Ave, I-275, minutes to Rowlett Park, Busch Garden, Adventure Island. Available now!!



No Pets Allowed



