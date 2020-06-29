All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

8130 Stone Path Way

8130 Stone Path Way · No Longer Available
Location

8130 Stone Path Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
8130 Stone Path Way Available 11/26/19 New Tampa ~ Stunning 2BD/2.5BTH Townhome in the Beautiful Community of Stone Ridge - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Beautiful townhome located in the heart of New Tampa in West Meadows. This gated community has tons of curb appeal with rough cut stone exterior edging and a fountain pond in the center arena. Tenants can take advantage of the large community center with huge water slide, exercise pool, child's play area, playground, tennis courts and volleyball. This much sought after Manchester floor plan offers an open layout with a spacious great room/kitchen combination downstairs, and split bedroom plan upstairs. Neutral toned paint flows seamlessly throughout the property with new ceramic tile flooring throughout the entire main level. Upon entering the home, the foyer leads to an open downstairs area - spacious great room overlooking a wooded conservation lot, and roomy kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Upstairs, an impressive master suite is spacious enough for most king-sized furniture sets, and also has it's own private bath and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. You'll fall in love with this community as soon as you drive through the gates -- the lush landscaping is maintained by the HOA, Enjoy the pool, fitness center, tennis courts and more at the nearby community clubhouse. Convenient to major shopping, dining, new hospital, and major interstate for easy commutes! Schedule a private tour right away! This home won't last long!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2709240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Stone Path Way have any available units?
8130 Stone Path Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8130 Stone Path Way have?
Some of 8130 Stone Path Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8130 Stone Path Way currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Stone Path Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Stone Path Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8130 Stone Path Way is pet friendly.
Does 8130 Stone Path Way offer parking?
Yes, 8130 Stone Path Way offers parking.
Does 8130 Stone Path Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Stone Path Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Stone Path Way have a pool?
Yes, 8130 Stone Path Way has a pool.
Does 8130 Stone Path Way have accessible units?
No, 8130 Stone Path Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Stone Path Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 Stone Path Way does not have units with dishwashers.
