patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

8130 Stone Path Way Available 11/26/19 New Tampa ~ Stunning 2BD/2.5BTH Townhome in the Beautiful Community of Stone Ridge - !!DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!



Beautiful townhome located in the heart of New Tampa in West Meadows. This gated community has tons of curb appeal with rough cut stone exterior edging and a fountain pond in the center arena. Tenants can take advantage of the large community center with huge water slide, exercise pool, child's play area, playground, tennis courts and volleyball. This much sought after Manchester floor plan offers an open layout with a spacious great room/kitchen combination downstairs, and split bedroom plan upstairs. Neutral toned paint flows seamlessly throughout the property with new ceramic tile flooring throughout the entire main level. Upon entering the home, the foyer leads to an open downstairs area - spacious great room overlooking a wooded conservation lot, and roomy kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Upstairs, an impressive master suite is spacious enough for most king-sized furniture sets, and also has it's own private bath and walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom is adjacent to the home's second full bathroom with tub/shower combination. You'll fall in love with this community as soon as you drive through the gates -- the lush landscaping is maintained by the HOA, Enjoy the pool, fitness center, tennis courts and more at the nearby community clubhouse. Convenient to major shopping, dining, new hospital, and major interstate for easy commutes! Schedule a private tour right away! This home won't last long!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



