813 S West Shore Blvd

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Stunning 3BD/2.5BTH Home in the Heart of South Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Fabulous 3BD/2.5BTH Home in South Tampa in the highly desirable Beach Park location! Home features an open floorplan with wraparound porch and double French door access from the living room and den. Rear deck overlooks brick patio and grill plus space for a play area, garden oasis, or just a quiet retreat for your morning coffee. This property is set far back from the road with double circular drive and masonry wall for security and privacy. Newly updated kitchen with 42" white cabinets, granite counters, eat-at counter, closet pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with large walk-in closet has built-ins and an en-suite master bath that features double vanities with granite counters, glass walk-in shower, garden tub, and travertine floor. 2 more bedrooms with large closets with built-ins share a hall bath with granite counters, shower tub, and travertine floor. Office area adjacent to the kitchen. Move-in Ready and close to everything Tampa has to offer! Hurry homes like this won't last long! Call or book your showing online today!



To view a 3D Virtual Tour of this property, copy and paste the link below into your browser:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1619994?accessKey=5dc0



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please call or text Kris at 813-444-8221



**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **



