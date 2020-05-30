All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 813 S West Shore Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
813 S West Shore Blvd
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

813 S West Shore Blvd

813 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

813 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Stunning 3BD/2.5BTH Home in the Heart of South Tampa! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Fabulous 3BD/2.5BTH Home in South Tampa in the highly desirable Beach Park location! Home features an open floorplan with wraparound porch and double French door access from the living room and den. Rear deck overlooks brick patio and grill plus space for a play area, garden oasis, or just a quiet retreat for your morning coffee. This property is set far back from the road with double circular drive and masonry wall for security and privacy. Newly updated kitchen with 42" white cabinets, granite counters, eat-at counter, closet pantry, and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with large walk-in closet has built-ins and an en-suite master bath that features double vanities with granite counters, glass walk-in shower, garden tub, and travertine floor. 2 more bedrooms with large closets with built-ins share a hall bath with granite counters, shower tub, and travertine floor. Office area adjacent to the kitchen. Move-in Ready and close to everything Tampa has to offer! Hurry homes like this won't last long! Call or book your showing online today!

To view a 3D Virtual Tour of this property, copy and paste the link below into your browser:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1619994?accessKey=5dc0

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please call or text Kris at 813-444-8221

**Applications and Fees are only accepted online at www.rentsolutions.com **

(RLNE5298267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 S West Shore Blvd have any available units?
813 S West Shore Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 S West Shore Blvd have?
Some of 813 S West Shore Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 S West Shore Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
813 S West Shore Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 S West Shore Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 S West Shore Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 813 S West Shore Blvd offer parking?
No, 813 S West Shore Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 813 S West Shore Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 S West Shore Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 S West Shore Blvd have a pool?
No, 813 S West Shore Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 813 S West Shore Blvd have accessible units?
No, 813 S West Shore Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 813 S West Shore Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 S West Shore Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College