Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

8114 Stone Path Way

8114 Stone Path Way · No Longer Available
Location

8114 Stone Path Way, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in private gated community - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in upscale gated New Tampa community. This is a Must See with a beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, recessed and pendant lighting and breakfast counter. There is an attached 1 car garage. Home has wood and tile floors, screened patio with conservation views and includes the washer and dryer. Master has large walk in closet and private bath with walk in shower. Close to shopping, entertainment, schools, dining and interstate. Enjoy access to community amenities - 2 pools, water slides, cabanas, fitness center, sports courts and gorgeous clubhouse. Pets allowed with owner approval. Tenant to maintain liability insurance throughout tenancy.

(RLNE5632178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 Stone Path Way have any available units?
8114 Stone Path Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 8114 Stone Path Way have?
Some of 8114 Stone Path Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8114 Stone Path Way currently offering any rent specials?
8114 Stone Path Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 Stone Path Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8114 Stone Path Way is pet friendly.
Does 8114 Stone Path Way offer parking?
Yes, 8114 Stone Path Way offers parking.
Does 8114 Stone Path Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8114 Stone Path Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 Stone Path Way have a pool?
Yes, 8114 Stone Path Way has a pool.
Does 8114 Stone Path Way have accessible units?
No, 8114 Stone Path Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 Stone Path Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 Stone Path Way does not have units with dishwashers.
