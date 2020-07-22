8114 Stone Path Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in private gated community - Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in upscale gated New Tampa community. This is a Must See with a beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, recessed and pendant lighting and breakfast counter. There is an attached 1 car garage. Home has wood and tile floors, screened patio with conservation views and includes the washer and dryer. Master has large walk in closet and private bath with walk in shower. Close to shopping, entertainment, schools, dining and interstate. Enjoy access to community amenities - 2 pools, water slides, cabanas, fitness center, sports courts and gorgeous clubhouse. Pets allowed with owner approval. Tenant to maintain liability insurance throughout tenancy.



