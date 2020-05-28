All apartments in Tampa
8109 N 11th St,

8109 North 11th Street · (727) 888-2262
Location

8109 North 11th Street, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8109 N 11th St, · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious 3bdrm/1bath House ** Section 8 OK ** Ready Now ** - 8109 N 11th Street, Tampa
$1,295.00/month
$1,295.00/Security Deposit
$39.00 Application fee

Beautifully updated 3bdrm/1bath home
Spacious Living Room
Front & back porches
Large fenced yard
New flooring throughout
New paint inside

Near schools, shopping, & beaches with easy access to Airport & Interstate

Rental requirements:
?Stable rental history
?No recent evictions
?Income of 3 times the rent (Unless section 8)
?No recent criminal history
?Decent credit (No landlord debt or delinquent utility accounts)
?Active checking account
?App fee $39/per adult
?Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs:
First & deposit (unless section 8), if applicant doesn't meet all requirements, but is still approved additional deposits may be required.

Pet policy:
Up to two pets allowed per home at owner’s discretion based on size, weight, & temperament and with a one-time non-refundable minimal $250 pet fee, which can be increased based on size. There will also be a $25/month pet rent. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. **Please ask about breed restrictions**

Serious inquiries only.
Drive by first, then call: 727-888-2262

*** All information is deemed reliable but its accuracy is not guaranteed and the viewer should independently verify all information, recent repairs may cause properties to differ slightly from photos. Rents subject to change based upon current market rate***

(RLNE5817871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 N 11th St, have any available units?
8109 N 11th St, has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8109 N 11th St, currently offering any rent specials?
8109 N 11th St, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 N 11th St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 N 11th St, is pet friendly.
Does 8109 N 11th St, offer parking?
No, 8109 N 11th St, does not offer parking.
Does 8109 N 11th St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 N 11th St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 N 11th St, have a pool?
No, 8109 N 11th St, does not have a pool.
Does 8109 N 11th St, have accessible units?
No, 8109 N 11th St, does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 N 11th St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 8109 N 11th St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8109 N 11th St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 8109 N 11th St, does not have units with air conditioning.
